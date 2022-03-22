ChargeAfter Raises $44M in Series B From World's Leading Banks to Scale Global BNPL Financing Network

Funding will expedite the onboarding of thousands of additional retailers to provide responsible financing to millions of shoppers worldwide - anywhere they shop

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChargeAfter , the market-leading Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) consumer financing network that provides shoppers with responsible, approved financing offers from multiple lenders with a single application, and bespoke white-labeled BNPL platform services for global banks and financial institutions has announced the completion of their $44M Series B. The round was led by The Phoenix, with participation from global banking giants Citi Ventures (Citigroup), Banco Bradesco, MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group), and existing investors. ChargeAfter's new funding follows a strategic investment and partnership with Visa, bringing the company's total amount raised to $60 million.

"While BNPL has exploded in popularity in recent years, the marketplace often gives consumers limited options and up to a 70 percent decline rate," said Meidad Sharon, CEO, and founder of ChargeAfter. "Investor interest in ChargeAfter is a testament to the growing need for a network-driven financing platform made for merchants, banks, and financial institutions, as the industry rapidly shifts from a single lender, low-approval reality to a multi-lender experience where responsible lending and approvals rates upwards of 85% or more are the new norm."

With dozens of pre-integrated global financing lenders and banks already on the platform, ChargeAfter offers shoppers approved and personalized consumer financing from multiple lenders through a single, quick application, wherever they shop. With the distribution of credit streamlined into a single platform, retailers can easily implement ChargeAfter's BNPL offering both online and in-store. Plus, the company's growing lender network offers seamless integration to lenders seeking to grow their customer base while expanding into new retail markets.

ChargeAfter also provides global banks, acquirers, financial institutions, and strategic partners with a fully branded white label BNPL platform. The network provides retailers and businesses access to leading financing partners across the full-credit spectrum with BNPL products such as card-based installments, split pay, long and short-term installments, 0% APR financing, revolving credit, B2B financing, lease to own, and more, in a single integration.

"The investment will enable us to accelerate growth and further diversify our global lender and merchant networks while scaling strategic partnerships by providing leading banks, lenders, financial institutions, and industry partners a turnkey white label BNPL platform of their own." continued Mr. Sharon. "Our ongoing investment in the platform will expedite the onboarding of thousands of additional retailers to provide responsible financing to millions of shoppers worldwide - anywhere they shop."

"As consumer interest in BNPL accelerates, it is critical for merchants, banks, and financial institutions to offer tailored solutions that meet their customer's evolving needs. ChargeAfter's white-labeled, multi-lender platform represents the next generation in consumer lending and enables any business to seamlessly embed diverse credit solutions in their product offering. We are excited to partner with ChargeAfter as they execute on their vision to unify this massive but fragmented space," said Boaz Morris, Investment Manager, VC at The Phoenix.

"Given the growing usage and popularity of Buy Now Pay Later solutions, a multi-lender platform that provides more flexibility at checkout is imperative for ensuring clients have choices when completing purchases. This requires nimble and innovative consumer shopping experiences. We are thrilled Citi Ventures has invested in ChargeAfter, a Citi accelerator graduate," said Carol Grunberg, Global Head of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation at Citi's Treasury and Trade Solutions.

"For nearly 30 years, the Boleto has been the dominant form of BNPL or consumer credit in Brazil," said Rafael Padilha, Director of Bradesco PE & VC, Bradesco. "Our investment in ChargeAfter stems from our need as the leading bank in Brazil to redefine local BNPL and consumer financing and stand behind payment innovation for merchants and lending technologies for banks and financial institutions."

ChargeAfter is the leading multi-lender buy now pay later consumer financing platform and network connecting retailers and lenders to offer shoppers responsible, personalized financing options.

Powered by a data-driven decisioning engine and network of global lenders, ChargeAfter delivers the most relevant financing offers to consumers from multiple lenders based on credit type – resulting in approvals for up to 85% of applications. ChargeAfter streamlines the distribution of credit into a single platform that retailers can implement rapidly both online and in-store. The company's growing lender network offers seamless integration to lenders seeking to grow their customer base while expanding into new retail markets.

ChargeAfter investors include PICO Venture Partners, Propel Venture Partners, The Phoenix, Citi Ventures, Banco Bradesco, Visa, MUFG, BBVA, Synchrony Financial, and Plug and Play VC. Headquartered in New York, ChargeAfter has offices in New York, California, and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit https://chargeafter.com/about-us.

