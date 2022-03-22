AgileBlue Welcomes Tribeca Early Stage Partners as an Investor

CLEVELAND, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AgileBlue recently upsized its Preferred Round to $3.0 million and added Tribeca Early Stage Partners (Tribeca ESP) as an investor. Tribeca ESP is a New York based investment group with an amazing network of entrepreneurs and operators built to maximize outcomes for their portfolio companies.

AgileBlue is a fast-growing Cyber Security Operations Center (SOC) and XDR Platform focused on detecting indicators of cyber-attack before a breach occurs. In the last 12 months, AgileBlue has added 50+ channel partners and diverse clients of all sizes and industries globally.

John McEvoy, managing partner at Tribeca Early Stage Partners stated, "Tribeca ESP is thrilled to be joining AgileBlue's journey. Cybersecurity increases in importance for institutions on a daily basis, and AgileBlue is already helping dozens of clients manage this process. Firms in financial services are at the forefront of cyber-attacks, and Tribeca ESP, with its deep network in FI, looks forward to helping AgileBlue address this market."

"We are thrilled to add another distinguished group of experience investors and operators with Tribeca ESP. We work with several regulated industries that not only benefit from cybersecurity but truly need it to operate. Financial firms are one of those industries," stated Tony Pietrocola, president and co-founder of AgileBlue.

About AgileBlue

AgileBlue is a Security Operations Center (SOC) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform that's proven to detect cyber threats faster and more accurately across entire digital infrastructures and clouds. The company provides 24/7 monitoring, detection, and response to cyber threats.

