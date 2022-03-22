AES Ohio joins National Electric Highway Coalition

A commitment to support electric vehicle growth

DAYTON, Ohio, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AES Ohio, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), has joined the National Electric Highway Coalition (NEHC), a collaboration of electric companies organized around the common goal of deploying electric vehicle (EV) fast charging infrastructure to support the growing number of EVs and to help ensure the transition to EVs is seamless for drivers.

In 2021, the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) along with an initial group of member companies led efforts to support the clean energy transformation and reduce carbon emissions across our economy. Today, the NEHC currently consists of more than 60 investor-owned and municipal electric companies and electric cooperatives.

"Electric vehicles are the future and we look forward to accelerating adoption by working with members of the Electric Highway Coalition to support a network of convenient fast-charging options for drivers as they travel across Ohio and beyond," said Kristina Lund, AES US Utilities President and CEO. "This partnership will expand our ability to provide customers with opportunities to utilize electric vehicles in their everyday lives."

EEI estimates more than 100,000 EV fast charging ports will be needed to support the nearly 22 million EVs projected on US roads by 2030. An increasing number of drivers recognize the benefits of an EV, but the primary concern is the availability of charging stations during long road trips. The members of the NEHC are addressing this "range anxiety" and demonstrating to customers that EVs are a smart choice for both traveling long distances or locally.

AES Ohio is committed to partnering with local, state, and federal stakeholders to advance the expansion of EV infrastructure. With the utility's knowledge of the electrical grid, AES Ohio is uniquely positioned to help ensure EV programs are convenient, easy to use and cost effective for customers.

AES Ohio has $5.1 million available for electric vehicle charging rebates, paid on a first-come first-serve basis for qualifying projects. Eligible chargers include Level 2 and DC Fast Chargers. Level 2 Chargers can be installed at workplaces, apartment complexes or in areas available to the public. DC Fast Chargers must be installed in areas available to the public. All chargers must have the ability to record and send data to AES Ohio so we can better understand and serve our customers in the future.

Additionally, AES Ohio is taking steps to electrify its vehicle fleet, with electric or hybrid vehicles. Transitioning to these cleaner-powered options is part of the utility's larger efforts to greener and cleaner energy options plus support transportation electrification efforts throughout the AES Ohio service territory.

AES Ohio is committed to accelerating the future of energy, by providing safe, reliable, clean and green options to our customers and partnering with organizations like the NEHC to advance sustainability efforts of EV programs and infrastructure.

About AES Ohio

AES Ohio is the principal subsidiary of DPL Inc. (DPL), a regional energy provider and an AES company. AES Ohio, a regulated electric utility, provides service to over 527,000 customers in West Central Ohio. During its long history, AES Ohio has served its customers with the lowest rates in Ohio among investor-owned utilities. Connect with AES Ohio on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Learn more about how AES Ohio is accelerating the future of energy, visit aes-ohio.com/hellofuture.

