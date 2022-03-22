AES Indiana joins National Electric Highway Coalition

A commitment to support electric vehicle growth

INDIANAPOLIS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AES Indiana, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), has joined the National Electric Highway Coalition (NEHC), a collaboration of electric companies organized around the common goal of deploying electric vehicle (EV) fast charging infrastructure to support the growing number of EVs and to help ensure that the transition to EVs is seamless for drivers.

(PRNewsfoto/AES CORP.) (PRNewswire)

In 2021, the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) along with an initial group of member companies led efforts to support the clean energy transformation and reduce carbon emissions across our economy. Today, the NEHC consists of more than 60 investor-owned electric companies, one electric cooperative and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

"Electric vehicles are the future and we look forward to accelerating adoption by working with members of the National Electric Highway Coalition to support a network of convenient fast-charging options for drivers as they travel across Indiana and beyond," said Kristina Lund, AES US Utilities President and CEO. "This partnership will expand our ability to provide customers with opportunities to utilize electric vehicles in their everyday lives."

EEI estimates more than 100,000 EV fast charging ports will be needed to support the nearly 22 million EVs projected on US roads by 2030. An increasing number of drivers recognize the benefits of an EV, but the primary concern is the availability of charging stations during long road trips. The members of the NEHC are addressing this "range anxiety" and demonstrating to customers that EVs are a smart choice for both traveling long distances or locally.

AES Indiana is committed to partnering with government stakeholders to advance the expansion of EV infrastructure and applauds the passage of House Bill 1221. This Bill leverages pilot programs to provide valuable information about the impact to the electric grid and customer usage.

Additionally, AES Indiana is taking steps to electrify its vehicle fleet, with electric or hybrid vehicles. Transitioning to these cleaner-powered options is part of the utility's larger efforts to greener and cleaner energy options plus support transportation electrification efforts throughout the AES Indiana service territory.

AES Indiana is committed to accelerating the future of energy, by providing safe, reliable, clean and green options to its customers and partnering with organizations like the NEHC to advance sustainability efforts of EV programs and infrastructure.

Learn more about how we are accelerating the future of energy, together at aesindiana.com/hellofuture.

About AES Indiana

About AES Indiana

AES Indiana, an AES Company, provides retail electric service to more than 500,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Indianapolis, as well as portions of other Central Indiana communities surrounding Marion County. During its long history, AES Indiana has supplied its customers with some of the lowest-cost, most reliable power in the country.

