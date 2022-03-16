GNCC CAPITAL, INC. CONFIRMS COMPLETION OF LITHIUM TRANSACTIONS

LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GNCC Capital, Inc. (GNCP.PK) ("The Company", "GNCC" or "GNCP") can now confirm that it has just completed and executed all of the various Agreements in respect of its entry into the Lithium Exploration Sector.

The three parties to these transactions are publicly traded. To that end, we are now coordinating the content and timing of the requisite Regulatory Filings and detailed Press Releases.

At this point we are confirming the salient points of these transactions; prior to our detailed Regulatory Filings and Press Release:-

These Agreements have been transacted with a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, namely USA Lithium Holdings Corporation, hereinafter referred to as "USAL:"; and

The Lithium Project consists of 24 Lode and 27 Placer Claims divided into three Claim Blocks totaling some 1,020 acres; and

These claims are located in Esmeralda County, Nevada ; and

Trenches and open pits from prior gold and / or uranium mining / exploration are located on certain of these Claims. At this point, our focus is upon the Lithium deposits with a secondary focus on these potential Uranium deposits; and

The loans secured by USAL are secured and total an initial minimal amount of $1,300,000 in cash over a set period of time solely for exploration work costs plus additional immediate upfront cash payments. Dependent upon the results of exploration work to be carried out; significant additional funding could well be required by USAL on a going forward basis. GNCC Capital, Inc. has not been required to guarantee these loans. These loans have been secured for this transaction by USAL and without any recourse to GNCC; and

This transaction is completely cash based and with no GNCC shares of whatsoever nature being issued, nor any Promissory Notes, Convertible Notes, Warrants and Options; and

All of the day to day and operational decisions will be overseen by the Company's President, Mr. Ted Blom and he will be coordinating with both a Nevada based Geological Company and a Geologist; both of whom have an acceptable and proven track record in this geological area and in the Lithium Exploration and Mining Sector.

Full details will be submitted to the public markets and within no less than 3 (Three) Business Days as is required under OTC Market Rules and Regulations in respect of "Material Events".

It is our intention to provide full and very detailed descriptions and to include our initial and secondary Exploration Planning on the Company's website which we now expect to be completed by late next week. The Company will obviously not be providing any specific dates nor any nonpublic information to any and all individual shareholder requests until such time as all material information is in the public domain.

We intend to address other material matters pertaining to the Company over the forthcoming weeks.

To summarize, your Directors are truly delighted with the outcome of these negotiations and now the closure of these transactions.

We are incredibly grateful for the incredible support and we are indeed honored by the trust placed in ourselves by all of the other parties involved in these transactions. Given numerous other offers by third parties that we faced and overcame; we can assure our shareholders that your and all other parties' faith in your Directors combined decades of experience and successes in the Mining Exploration sector will not be misplaced.

This was not an easy nor an uncomplicated series of transactions given the scarcity of quality Lithium Exploration Projects, multiple bidders and the availability of immediate funding; nor any onerous or unreasonable demands by our Financiers.

Our message to our shareholders is that you now have an invigorated and motivated Board of Directors dedicated to delivery upon our promises and communications and with one sole objective that we all share; that being the rapid creation of value of our Company. Your Directors are delighted to be finally fully funded and having our Company's assets significantly expanded; thereby now resulting in our immediate resumption of the business of Mining Exploration, proving up reserves and creating actual tangible and real value for our shareholders.

Forward Looking Statements:-

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file with the OTC Markets Group.

Contact Information:

GNCC CAPITAL, INC.

Telephone: (702) 990-0156

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gncccapital

View original content:

SOURCE GNCC Capital, Inc.