Vikar Ahmed, the jeweller of the stars, creates a piece with one of the most expensive gems in the world

IDAR-OBERSTEIN, Germany, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vikar Ahmed, known as `The jeweller of the stars´, is working on a very special piece that will contain one of the most expensive gems in the world. The order, made by a celebrity from Los Angeles, is an exclusive necklace where the Paraíba Tourmaline is the protagonist.

This gem of more than 40 carats and with a unique turquoise colour, is one of the most valued in the world. In addition to containing the precious Paraíba in the centre, the necklace will be made in more than 320 carats and decorated with precious coloured gems.

This commission from an international star is not the only one that the German jeweller has received. He has become the private jeweller of many celebrities, hip-hop artists and fashion designers. Artists visit him at his studio in Idar-Oberstein, Germany, where he makes personalized and bespoke jewellery pieces.

Vikar himself is responsible for personally delivering his exclusive pieces in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Munich, London, Cannes, Paris, Zurich and St. Moritz, among other places.

His VIP clients who reside in Monaco fly him to the city exclusively for this purpose. Through a passion for gemstones and one-of-a-kind jewellery pieces, he has developed close friendships with his clients.

Vikar Ahmed plans to open more retail stores around the world. The production of the jewels will continue in Idar-Oberstein, in the spirit of "Made in Germany", since his customers want high quality and the best workmanship.

Vikar's beginnings go back to the city of Idar-Oberstein, where he grew up. There he started his own company in 2004. His connection to diamonds, coloured gemstones and jewellery made him discover a passion for the world of luxury.

Being self-employed was difficult for Vikar as he had go through different jobs to finance his company and to achieve his dream. With this he made his first designs and presented them at selected fairs around the world.

His innovative and unusual collections sold quickly and so spread his work, made with white and coloured diamonds, as well as coloured gemstones in large sizes, from 30 to 120 carats. All of his creations are guaranteed to be made with the best German quality workmanship and connect with people who want to identify with luxury. As a luxury brand, the Vikar Ahmed company represents a unique lifestyle.

