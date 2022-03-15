UBS advisor Michael Carr Jr. earns designation for advising clients in the sports and entertainment industries

GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Michael Carr Jr., a Financial Advisor in the firm's Gainesville, Florida, office, has earned the Athletes and Entertainers Consultant (AEC) designation at UBS.

Michael has over 25 years of experience in the wealth management industry, strategically navigating the complex financial needs of Major League Baseball and National Football League players, as well as college football coaches throughout their careers. Since 2021, Michael has been part of the Zelniker Dorfman Carr & Heritage Group, a team that manages $1.75 billion in client assets and works with ultra-high and high-net-worth individuals, businesses, and families across New York and Florida. He has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list every year since 2019.

"My career is devoted to helping our clients, specifically aspiring and seasoned professional athletes, coaches, and their families, plan and invest well to preserve and grow their wealth throughout their careers and beyond," said Michael. "Our goal is to help ensure that the significant salaries earned by athletes during their sports careers support and sustain them for the rest of their lives."

UBS launched its Athletes and Entertainers Strategic Client Segment in 2019, to provide holistic financial advice and guidance to clients across the sports and entertainment industries. The segment is led by former professional football player, Adewale "Wale" Ogunleye, who works to deliver the best advice and guidance the firm has to offer to athletes and entertainers, through a select group of Financial Advisors dedicated to serving their complex and unique needs. Michael is one of 32 advisors at UBS in the U.S. to receive the AEC designation.

"We are amid an exciting and pivotal time in sports and entertainment, so it's crucial that seasoned and focused experts like Michael help athletes and entertainers navigate the unknowns and intricate challenges that come with being a professional athlete," said Wale. "It's great that Michael has received his AEC designation. The value and insight he's provided over the years to professional athletes and entertainers, alongside his understanding of the industry, will be extremely beneficial to our clients."

UBS advisors with the AEC designation meet specific requirements, including a depth of experience in advising clients in the sports and entertainment industries, a commitment to serve the athlete or entertainer in a way that meets them "where they are," as well as an extensive training program that covers everything from the atypical income streams of these clients to potentially special financial planning circumstances that they may have.

