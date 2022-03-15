Proxima Awarded on the Forbes America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2022 List

Procurement and supply chain consulting firm Proxima recognized on prestigious industry list

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proxima, a leading procurement and supply chain consulting firm, today announced the company has been awarded on the Forbes list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2022.

Kent Mahoney, EVP of North America said:

"We are thrilled to be recognized by our clients and peers for this award. At Proxima, we strengthen the world's most forward-thinking businesses by transforming procurement and supply chains to drive ever-increasing enterprise value. We work diligently on behalf of our clients to efficiently and effectively allocate external spend towards purpose-driven growth agendas and deploy the specialist expertise required to be successful in the world's largest economy. This award validates our deep commitment to delivering quantifiable business outcomes and positive change to the market."

This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. America's Best Management Consulting Firms is comprised of 218 of the best consultancies based on results of an online, two-step methodology including expert and client surveys.

The expert survey included over 7,500 executives and partners from more than 1,000 management consulting firms nationwide to make recommendations for consultancies in 16 industries and 16 functional areas. Self-recommendations were not accepted or included in the final results. The client survey included 1,300 senior executives who have collaborated with a management consultancy in the past four years. Respondents were asked which industries and functional areas they retained a consulting firm, and then recommended a firm compiled from the expert survey list.

Gareth Evans, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"The last two years have been difficult for many and the demands on business leaders have changed substantially, resulting in a need for more innovative, sustainable and resilient supplier networks. Change is easy on paper, but in the real world, organizations need to not only find the right suppliers, but also manage top and bottom line in sync, ensuring that growth happens in an ethical, equitable and cost-effective way. We're all proud to be recognized for the work that we are doing to deliver purposeful and profitable change".

About Proxima

Headquartered in Chicago and London, Proxima is a procurement and supply chain consulting firm that helps clients spend their money wisely. Some of the world's leading businesses trust Proxima to deliver quality procurement services, enabling business performance in the world around them.

