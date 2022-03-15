OneOncology and Employer Direct Healthcare Announce Partnership to Advance Leading Oncology Solution

DALLAS and NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare (EDH), a leader in specialty healthcare solutions, and OneOncology, the national platform for independent community oncology practices, today announced a broad partnership to strengthen EDH's comprehensive oncology offering. Through this partnership, OneOncology will collaborate with Employer Direct Healthcare to revolutionize the delivery and reimbursement for cancer care, including improved community-based access to precision medicine, clinical trials, and emerging therapies such as CAR-T. The companies will also work together to lower costs for employers by expanding OneOncology's novel episode-based payment model.

"OneOncology's leading network of community oncology practices significantly expands our ability to provide patients access to expert cancer care close to home," stated Dr. Carolina Escobar, EDH's Chief Medical Officer. "As a physician-led organization that has made extensive investments in clinical excellence, precision medicine, clinical research, and value-based care, OneOncology represents an ideal partner to advance our mission."

Beyond expanding patient access to innovative therapies, the partnership will serve as a platform to bring more patient-centric, value-based care programs to patients.

"Community oncology is the definition of value-based care," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO of OneOncology. "In addition to the benefits of improved patient access and experience, community oncology provides material cost savings compared to hospital-based care. This is further enhanced by the value-enabling tools and payment models we are developing at OneOncology to help combat rising healthcare costs."

With over 700 cancer care providers across more than 260 sites of care, OneOncology will complement EDH's growing network of NCI-designated cancer centers and enhance employees' access to high quality cancer care in their own communities.

"Employer Direct Healthcare's solution is exactly what oncology care needs," added Davey Daniel, MD, Chief Medical Officer of OneOncology. "Their truly comprehensive offering, including longitudinal navigation and support, extensive center of excellence network, and expert second opinions, provides a differentiated patient-centered experience. We look forward to collaborating with EDH to advance care delivery, including development of optimal clinical pathways, patient experience measures, and access to clinical trials."

As a national leader in value-based care, OneOncology will integrate with all aspects of Employer Direct Healthcare's end-to-end oncology solution, which includes Jasper's platform as the digital entry point for members, AccessHope providing best-in-class expertise, and Employer Direct Healthcare providing nurse-led guidance and support.

Employer Direct Healthcare and SurgeryPlus®

Employer Direct Healthcare is a market-leading healthcare services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's solutions transform healthcare for its members, facilitating access to top-quality care at fair prices nationwide.

Employer Direct Healthcare's first product, SurgeryPlus®, is the market-leading surgical benefit, providing full-service concierge and network services to millions of covered members across hundreds of employers. In 2022, the company will launch a first of its kind, comprehensive end-to-end oncology solution.

OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to stay independent, improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of leading community oncology practices through investments in clinical research, clinical innovation, operational optimization, and value-based care. Our 700 cancer care providers care for 420,000 patients at 260 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn.

