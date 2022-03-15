Michael Safran brings transformative revenue-building strategies to OZY Media

OZY's new approach will be driven by fresh, original programming highlighting issues hitting families and communities the hardest today.

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OZY Media announced the appointment of media veteran Michael Safran to the position of Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Safran is a brand marketing leader with deep expertise in spearheading disruptive innovation and leading high-performing teams to deliver transformational growth for some of the world's most influential media companies.

Mr. Safran brings over two decades of strategy, business development, and marketing experience to OZY from several media powerhouses, such as Time, Inc., where Safran held various senior management positions—rising to Associate Publisher at Time. Most recently, Mr. Safran joined Bloomberg L.L.P, serving as US Head of Sales for the East Region, which represented a significant portion Bloomberg's total revenue in the US.

"I have long admired and enjoyed OZY and am excited to be a part of OZY's next chapter," said Safran. "The world needs fresh- and forward-looking media. I love OZY's meaningful content and the way we serve our audience. I am looking forward to working with creative brands in a wide variety of ways."

"I am so excited about Michael's arrival," said Carlos Watson, OZY Founder & CEO. "His creative and collaborative spirit is just what our partners and we need. We are fortunate to be enjoying a second chance, and I am excited that people like Michael will help us restore trust with thoughtful brands."

Mr. Safran has led iconic brands to digitize and modernize throughout his career. The New York native has helped guide live event sponsorships, including TIME 100, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and Bloomberg Live. Mr. Safran earned a BA from University of Rochester

"Michael is a highly-experienced, talented, strong business leader with a proven track record of building new revenue streams, bolstering ones currently in place, and building strong sales teams for some of the most iconic and beloved media brands," said OZY Board Chair Michael Moe, founder of GSV Ventures. "With his extensive sales transformation experience, consumer-centric approach to developing new business lines, and ability to build and inspire teams, we're confident that he will propel OZY to the next level."

OZY Explores Special Programming

OZY recently announced it is pivoting from the Guest-Lineup approach and introducing creative content that's hitting families the hardest today. The two topics Ozy will be unearthing will hopefully give a unique voice to the victims and surviving families of the Opioid Crisis. The second series will similarly provide a unique platform to the surviving families of the victims of Urban Gun Violence – again, a unique perspective from the standpoint of the families. To this end, On The Carlos Watson Show, in early April, Carlos will interview a very special mother who tragically lost her son to gun violence and has since gone on to find other mothers who have suffered similar losses. Together, they are now part of a growing grassroots movement.

ABOUT OZY

Launched in 2013, OZY has built a diverse and unique voice in media, including 5 newsletters, 12 tv shows, 9 podcasts, and 4 festivals. In 2020, OZY won an Emmy Award for its ground-breaking television program, Black Women OWN the Conversation.

