Leapfrog Greenlight Gala Honors Patient Safety Leaders with Emerald Awards and Launches the Judie Burrows Education Institute

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers focused on health care safety and quality, will launch the Leapfrog Judie Burrows Education Institute and present the capstone Emerald Awards tomorrow evening at the Leapfrog Greenlight Gala. The Institute is named for Milwaukee native, Judie Burrows, subject of the award-winning HBO documentary Bleed Out, produced by the gala keynote speaker, Steve Burrows.

The Emerald Awards honor two individuals and one organization for extraordinary leadership in patient safety. Leah Binder, The Leapfrog Group president and CEO commended the winners:

Emerald Award for Outstanding Achievement by a Health Care System: AdventHealth (Orlando, Florida)

"AdventHealth hospitals consistently demonstrate role model performance and foster an exceptionally strong culture of safety and accountability across all hospitals."

Emerald Award for Outstanding Achievement by a Health Care Leader: Gary Kaplan, MD (Seattle, Washington)

"Dr. Kaplan, CEO of Virginia Mason Medical Center, has shown extraordinary leadership in patient safety and quality. In fact, Virginia Mason remains one of the select hospitals receiving 'Straight As' since the start of the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade in 2012."

Emerald Award for Lifetime Achievement: Cristie Upshaw Travis (Memphis, Tennessee)

"Cristie Upshaw Travis, CEO of the Memphis Business Group on Health, plays an indispensable role in advancing excellence and transparency in the U.S. health care system. We're honored to award her with Leapfrog's highest honor."

The Leapfrog Judie Burrows Education Institute

As the education arm of Leapfrog, the Judie Burrows Education Institute will offer programming that advances patient safety and empowers people to make improvements in the health care system. This includes three key audiences: purchasers, health care providers and the general public. Funds raised at the gala will support both existing and new programming.

