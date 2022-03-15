GreenBroz Inc. Launches the Model G Precision Grinder + Destemmer, Transforming Cannabis Pre-Roll and Extraction Processing

LAS VEGAS, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenBroz Inc., known as an industry-disruptive innovator of post-harvest processing technology for the cannabis industry, today officially announced the release of their Model G Precision Grinder + Destemmer. Featuring a first-of-its-kind continuous throughput system, the Model G is the first combination destemmer and grinder on the market.

Cullen Raichart, Founder and CEO of GreenBroz Inc. and leading-edge developer of cannabis post-harvest processing equipment with the Model G Precision Grinder + Destemmer, which is made exclusively in the U.S. at the GreenBroz manufacturing facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. (PRNewswire)

Removing stems from milled flower efficiently while maintaining product quality and controlling particle size have been substantial obstacles for operators to overcome.

"It is a significant milestone for us to be able to deliver this technology that solves the long-standing problem of creating uniform particulates for the pre-roll, concentrates and edibles segments while maintaining a high degree of quality, efficiency and throughput," said Cullen Raichart, Founder and CEO of GreenBroz Inc. "Five years of concentrated work by our engineering team and countless hours of testing has produced what we are confident is an enduring solution."

The R&D team's key innovation is the Model G's patent-pending triangular blade assembly. When combined with the low torque, low-RPM motor it allows for a high degree of control over particle size while its gentle actuation generates less heat, maintaining the integrity of high-value terpenes and trichomes, maximizing THC content per pound.

"Unlike other machines on the market today that pulverize buds, the Model G was designed to gently deconstruct the bud to yield the uniform grind size of your choice," said GreenBroz Engineer Dylan Cruz. The Model G comes with 1/8-inch, 5/32-inch or 3/16-inch mill size interchangeable screens, giving customers control and flexibility. The unit can be completely customized by adding a stainless steel perforated metal sheet of any size.

Engineered to be gentle and efficient, the Model G is made in the U.S. at the GreenBroz Las Vegas manufacturing facility and can process over 100 pounds per hour.

GreenBroz Inc. provides industry-leading automated harvesting solutions to the legal cannabis industry. Veteran-owned and committed to fine American craftsmanship, top-of-the-line machine engineering and exceptional customer service, GreenBroz helps small, medium and large-scale cultivators reach their version of the American dream. All GreenBroz equipment is American-made at its newly expanded Las Vegas manufacturing facility, which opened in 2019. With retail partners on four continents, GreenBroz makes it easy to meet your harvesting equipment needs. For more information, visit GreenBroz.com.

