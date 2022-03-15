CVEDIA Partners with AI Chipmaker Hailo to Launch Next-Generation Thermal Edge AI Solutions

TEL AVIV, Israel and LONDON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hailo, a leading AI (Artificial Intelligence) chipmaker, today announced its partnership with CVEDIA. a leader in edge computer vision software, to launch next-generation thermal edge AI solutions. The joint solutions combine CVEDIA's computer vision expertise alongside its synthetic data technology with the Hailo-8™ AI processor to offer customers high-performance, scalable thermal edge AI solutions for a wide range of market segments including industry 4.0, smart cities, security, transportation, and more.

CVEDIA’s synthetic data technology, combined with the Hailo-8™ AI processor, offers high-performance, scalable, thermal edge AI solutions (PRNewswire)

Thermal imaging sensors are critical for security, surveillance, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) applications due to their ability to operate in bad weather, low light conditions, and at nighttime, while providing fewer false positives in such challenging environments. However, developing thermal AI solutions at scale can be challenging given the scarcity of thermal training data publicly available. CVEDIA's synthetic data pipeline addresses common data bottlenecks including data collection, annotation, and validation, while enabling rapid scalability and maintenance of thermal camera-based solutions.

The Hailo-8™ AI processor, with up to 26 tera-operations per second (TOPS) at a typical power consumption of 2.5 W, will improve the performance of object detection and classification algorithms for countless edge applications in smart cities, transportation, and security. The joint solutions will make AI models significantly smaller, enabling them to run faster without compromising accuracy – solving major pain points industries face such as speed, dependability, time to market, and production costs.

"CVEDIA is the only end-to-end computer vision solutions company that enables companies to rapidly build, scale and maintain their AI products across the commercial and defense sectors," said Arjan Wijnveen, CEO at CVEDIA. "When combined with Hailo's high-performance AI processor, we can provide incredibly power-efficient, highly scalable, and safer AI solutions for a new era of intelligent cameras."

"We are excited to partner with CVEDIA to demonstrate the true potential of AI for thermal cameras and beyond," said Liran Bar, VP Business Development at Hailo. "This partnership bolsters our position in the video analytics and security sector, enabling us to further address the rapidly growing need for efficient and reliable technologies that process visual images more efficiently at greater speeds, while still maintaining data privacy. We look forward to continuing to work with CVEDIA to expand our unmatched edge processing solutions to a broad range of applications using thermal imaging."

The Hailo-8™ delivers unprecedented performance to edge devices. The processor is built with an innovative architecture that enables edge devices to run sophisticated deep learning applications that could previously only run on the cloud. Their advanced structure translates into higher performance, lower power, and minimal latency, enabling enhanced privacy and better reliability for smart devices operating at the edge.

CVEDIA's thermal perimeter security solution is running at 55 Frames Per Second (FPS) on the Hailo-8™ AI processor, providing over a 20 times faster FPS rate than leading GPU-based solutions on the market, with a latency of 18.5 ms, power consumption of only 1.8W, and minimal accuracy loss. CVEDIA and Hailo will be showcasing the joint solution at the ISC West event in Las Vegas, March 23-25, 2022. Use this link to book a meeting at ISC West

About Hailo

Hailo, an AI-focused, Israel-based chipmaker, has developed a specialized AI processor that delivers the performance of a data center-class computer to edge devices. Hailo's processor is the product of a rethinking of traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real-time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. The processor is designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a variety of sectors including automotive, Industry 4.0, smart cities, smart homes, and retail. For more information visit https://hailo.ai/

About CVEDIA:

CVEDIA is the first computer vision company to pioneer the use of synthetic data that eliminates data bottlenecks and delivers next generation edge AI solutions. Providing the next generation of computer visions, CVEDIA turns video into actionable data in easy to use applications that are optimized to run on edge devices. CVEDIA thinks outside the bounding box. For more information visit https://www.cvedia.com/

Hailo media contact:

Garrett Krivicich

Headline Media

garrett@headline.media

+1 786 233 7684

CVEDIA media contact:

Natalia Simanovsky

natalia@cvedia.com

+14168828798

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1766718/Hailo_CVEDIA.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hailo