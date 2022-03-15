Bretz Injury Law announces Inaugural Cruise for the Cure Poker Run

HUTCHINSON, Kan., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bretz Injury Law presents the Inaugural Cruise for the Cure Poker Run benefitting the Cancer Council of Reno County.

Bretz Injury Law is proud to announce the Inaugural Cruise for the Cure Poker Run occurring in Hutchinson, KS on Saturday, April 9th. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with engines starting at 10 a.m.. The Poker Run will begin at Salty Cycles, 129 E Sherman, Hutchinson, KS. Poker run stops include Ray Ray's Cycle in Buhler, Miller Cycle Shop in Inman, The Barn in Burrton, Shep Chevrolet in Haven, and Bretz Injury Law in Hutchinson. The entry fee is $30/hand with donations also being accepted.

Prizes will be awarded to the winning hand, second best hand, and worst hand. Winning hand will receive 25%, second best hand will receive 15%, and worst hand will receive 10%. The remaining 50% will be donated to the Cancer Council of Reno County. Door prizes and a meal will be provided following the run.

"The Cancer Council of Reno County is humbled and grateful for the continued support of Bretz Injury Law. Long-standing partnerships such as Bretz Injury Law allow CCRC to provide a multitude of services to cancer patients and families here in Reno County. One hundred percent of proceeds raised at this year's Poker Run remain in Reno County to aid our friends, family members, and neighbors in their fight against cancer. The Cancer Council of Reno County is looking forward to seeing you on April 9th! Have a great ride and may the best hand win!" The Cancer Council of Reno County provides services to people and families affected by cancer in Reno county.

For more information, visit bretzinjurylaw.com or call 620-662-3435.

