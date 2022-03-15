"Bleach: Brave Souls" Launches on PlayStation®4

Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

TOKYO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones and PC, released on the PlayStation 4 and is available on the PlayStation Store from Tuesday, March 15, 2022. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2022/0315/bleach_brave_souls_ps4.html) for more information.

Furthermore, there will be special campaigns where players can receive in-game item gifts to celebrate. A special Twitter campaign will also be held where fans can RT the specified tweet for the chance to be one of 11 lucky winners of a special prize. More information will be announced at a later date in-game and on social media.

PlayStation 4 Features

Controller Compatibility
All game modes support game controller operation. Players will be able to immerse themselves in the world of Bleach on a big screen and enjoy the freedom of controller gameplay to defeat their opponents.

Supports Cross-Play
Cross-play is supported with players on other platforms. Team up with friends to defeat strong enemies in Co-Op Quests and take on the world in the new Arena mode to compete for the highest total score in 3 versus 3 team battles.

Not compatible with multi-devices. Account transfer between different versions, such as mobile to PlayStation 4, is not possible.

"PlayStation Store" Game Page
Americas
https://store.playstation.com/product/UP6455-CUSA26679_00-1196507384143037 
Europe (including Oceania)
https://store.playstation.com/product/EP6454-CUSA26680_00-6445000311500189 
Asia & Japan
https://store.playstation.com/product/JP6375-CUSA26697_00-7762144945615559

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Genre:                                                 3D Action
Price:                                                   Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Supported Regions:                          Global
Official Website:                                https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/ 
Official Twitter Account:                  @bleachbrs_en 
Official Facebook Page:                    https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en 
Official YouTube Channel:               https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA 
Official Instagram:                             @bleachbravesouls_official 
Official Discord:                                 https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls 
Copyright:                                            © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
                                                              © KLabGames

Download here

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-launches-on-playstation4-301502647.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.