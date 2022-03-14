TOM FERRIS APPOINTED SHAREHOLDER AT E S FOODS

WOODBURY, N.Y., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E S Foods President Jeff Rowe announced today the appointment of Thomas Ferris, Senior Vice President of Sales, to Shareholder in the company, joining its Board of Directors. "Tom's dedication to our company and industry is incomparable and he's proven to be a huge asset to the company," said Rowe.

Ferris joined E S Foods in 2017 to help expand its reach. The company is a major supplier of nutritious food products for school systems throughout the U.S. Citing Ferris' many accomplishments, Rowe said, "Tom has spearheaded E S Foods' dramatic growth in K-12 by establishing a strong market-oriented national sales organization. We know that bringing him on the executive team will help us continue to expand our company, which in turn helps us feed more hungry kids across the country."

"I'm really excited about this huge step for me as well as for the future of E S Foods, where so many innovative changes are taking place in our school foodservice industry," said Ferris. He will be joining the current Board of Directors that include company founder Gary Davis, President Jeff Rowe, Executive Vice President Amy Josephson and CFO Ed Virgona.

Ferris came to E S Foods in 2017 with a 20+ year record of success in the wholesale and retail manufacturing, distribution, and broker markets with proven abilities to direct sales regions and territories. Past positions include Vice President of School Foodservice for AdvancePierre Foods in Blue Ash, Ohio, and various sales management positions at The Schwan Food Company in Marshall, Minnesota.

A leader in school foodservice for over twenty years, E S Foods today serves all foodservice channels with over 100 products that comprise their product categories of shelf-stable, frozen entrees, heat & serve, smart snacks and protein innovations. For more information, visit www.esfoods.com.

