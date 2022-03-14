Jackson Browne Announces 2022 Tour

Tickets on Sale This Saturday, March 19

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Browne announces his "Evening With" full band 2022 tour with dates running from June through September. The tour supports his GRAMMY-nominated album Downhill From Everywhere. Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 19 at 10 AM local time. Presale ticket information is available at jacksonbrowne.com .

Browne and his band will also join James Taylor & his All Star Band for a run of dates across Canada this Spring. See full list of tour dates below.

Jackson Browne Tour:

June 3 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

June 4 - Camdenton, MO @ Lake Ozarks Amphitheater

June 6 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

June 7 - Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall

June 10 - Rochester Hills, MI @ Oakland University - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

June 11 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

June 14 - Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater

June 15 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

June 17 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

June 18 - Appleton, WI @ Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

June 21 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theater

June 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

June 25 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage

July 13 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 14 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 16 - Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 19 - Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

July 20 - Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap

July 22 - Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

July 23 - Selbyville, DE @ The Freeman Stage at Bayside

July 26 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

July 27 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

July 29 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

July 30 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

August 31 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's

September 1 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's

September 3 - Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre

September 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

September 7 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

September 9 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

September 10 - Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys (rescheduled)

September 13 - Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheatre

September 14 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

September 16 - Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD

September 17- Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD

September 20 - Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater

September 21 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

September 23 - Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater

September 25 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Jackson Browne with James Taylor Canada Tour:

April 21 - St. John's, NL @ Mile One Centre

April 24 - Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre

April 25 - Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre

April 27 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center

April 28 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

April 30 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

May 1 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

May 5 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

May 7 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 9 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 11 - Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

May 12 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Follow Jackson Browne:

Website - Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Download Album Art

View original content:

SOURCE Jackson Browne