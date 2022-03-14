InventHelp Inventor Develops Precise Placement Shim (SNF-119)

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a tile contractor, I know how important it is to have the walls plumb and flat. This inspired me to develop a shim that could precisely ensure vertical positioning of tile backer, sheetrock and other vertical substrate materials," said an inventor, from San Pablo, Calif. "The SIDE SHIM allows contractors and do-it-yourselfers to precisely, safely and efficiently plump substrate materials on stud frame walls."

He developed the patent-pending SIDE SHIM to provide optimum plumb/vertical positioning of finished substrate materials to ensure precise positioning and alignment. This invention could take the guesswork out of positioning substrates to reduce re-work. Additionally, it would contribute to safety while also featuring a convenient and easy to use design.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SNF-119, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

