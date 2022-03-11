SHERYL CROW - SHERYL: MUSIC FROM THE FEATURE DOCUMENTARY RELEASED DIGITALLY AND ON 2CD MAY 6, 2022, VIA UME/BIG MACHINE RECORDS

Release Features All Of The Hits Plus Three New Songs
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --On March 11, a full-length documentary film directed by Amy Scott, entitled Sheryl about the singer-songwriter's life and career, will premiere at SXSW, ahead of a spring premiere on SHOWTIME. An intimate story of song and sacrifice, Sheryl navigates an iconic yet arduous musical career while the artist battles sexism, ageism, depression, cancer, and the price of fame, before harnessing the power of her gift.

On March 11, a full-length documentary film directed by Amy Scott, entitled Sheryl about the singer-songwriter's life and career, will premiere at SXSW, ahead of a spring premiere on SHOWTIME. In conjunction, UMe/Big Machine Records will release a new album called Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary digitally and on 2CD on May 6. The release features Sheryl Crow's biggest hits, deep tracks, and three newly recorded songs.(PRNewswire)

In conjunction, UMe/Big Machine Records will release a new album called Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary digitally and on 2CD on May 6. The release features Sheryl Crow's biggest hits, including "If It Makes You Happy," "Soak Up The Sun, "All I Wanna Do, "My Favorite Mistake, "Redemption Day," and many more, as well as deep tracks and three newly recorded songs. To preorder Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary, click HERE

"I am excited for the premiere of my documentary," said Crow. "I hope people will find strength and courage through my story. It was a journey through years and years of incredible memories, and I am proud of the beautiful documentary that Amy Scott made about my life."

Sheryl Crow is a nine-time GRAMMY AWARD recipient and an American music icon. Her first nine studio albums have sold 35 million copies worldwide; seven charted in the Top 10, and five were certified for Multi-Platinum sales. Crow has been feted by a new generation of singer-songwriters who have covered her songs and talked about her influence, including Phoebe Bridgers, H.E.R, Haim, Maren Morris, Lorde, Sasami, Best Coast, and Brandi Carlile.

Track Lists:

Digital:

  1. If It Makes You Happy
  2. Leaving Las Vegas
  3. All I Wanna Do
  4. What Can I Do For You
  5. Run, Baby, Run
  6. Hard To Make A Stand
  7. Sweet Rosalyn
  8. A Change Would Do You Good
  9. Home
  10. Love Is A Good Thing
  11. Strong Enough
  12. Can't Cry Anymore
  13. Everyday Is A Winding Road
  14. Redemption Day
  15. The Difficult Kind (Live with Sarah McLachlan)
  16. I Shall Believe
  17. Real Gone (Live)
  18. My Favorite Mistake
  19. Riverwide
  20. Crash And Burn
  21. Steve McQueen
  22. Soak Up The Sun
  23. Out Of Our Heads
  24. Detours
  25. Be Myself
  26. Prove You Wrong (feat. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris)
  27. Tell Me When It's Over (feat. Chris Stapleton)
  28. Beware of Darkness (feat. Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, and Sting)
  29. The Worst (feat. Keith Richards)
  30. Story of Everything (feat. Gary Clark Jr., Chuck D, Andra Day)
  31. Everything Is Broken (Live with Jason Isbell at The Ryman)
  32. Redemption Day (with Johnny Cash)
  33. Forever
  34. Still The Same
  35. Live With Me

2CD
Disc 1:

  1. If It Makes You Happy
  2. Leaving Las Vegas
  3. All I Wanna Do
  4. What Can I Do For You
  5. Run, Baby, Run
  6. Hard To Make A Stand
  7. Sweet Rosalyn
  8. A Change Would Do You Good
  9. Home
  10. Love Is A Good Thing
  11. Strong Enough
  12. Can't Cry Anymore
  13. Everyday Is A Winding Road
  14. Redemption Day
  15. The Difficult Kind (Live with Sarah McLachlan)
  16. I Shall Believe
  17. Real Gone (Live)

Disc 2:

  1. My Favorite Mistake
  2. Riverwide
  3. Crash And Burn
  4. Steve McQueen
  5. Soak Up The Sun
  6. Out Of Our Heads
  7. Detours
  8. Be Myself
  9. Prove You Wrong (feat. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris)
  10. Tell Me When It's Over (feat. Chris Stapleton)
  11. Beware of Darkness (feat. Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, and Sting)
  12. The Worst (feat. Keith Richards)
  13. Story of Everything (feat. Gary Clark Jr., Chuck D, Andra Day)
  14. Everything Is Broken (Live with Jason Isbell at The Ryman)
  15. Redemption Day (with Johnny Cash)
  16. Forever
  17. Still The Same
  18. Live With Me
