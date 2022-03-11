Top Houston Veteran-Owned Energy Services Company Earns Diversity Honor

HOUSTON, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iapetus Holdings ("Iapetus"), a minority and veteran-owned Houston-based privately held portfolio of seven self-funded multimillion-dollar companies solving for some of the world's most urgent needs around energy, safety, and sustainability, was selected this week by the Houston Business Journal as the Diversity winner of the inaugural 2022 Fire Awards. The winners of each of the five categories were selected from nominations by Houston Inno's editorial team. The selection criteria for narrowing down the list of 25 finalists was largely based on major milestones, including overall growth, innovative ways of doing things, funding rounds, product launches, and social impact. The companies all had breakout years in 2021. Last month, Iapetus Holdings topped the 2022 Houston Business Journal List of Veteran-Owned Companies, ranked by revenue.

Iapetus Holdings wins Houston Business Journal Inno Fire Award - Diversity and tops the HBJ List of Veteran-Owned Companies, ranked on revenues, released February, 2022. Pictured: Craig Taylor, Iapetus Holdings CEO. (PRNewswire)

Iapetus Holdings solves for some of the most urgent needs around energy, safety, and sustainability.

The Iapetus operating company Atlas Retail Energy solves energy procurement, supply, and sustainability needs of commercial and industrial clients. Atlas Commodities LLC provides boutique energy brokerage services for all types of energy, including power, natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and crude oil/products. Atlas Field Services provides vegetation management services to help strengthen electric infrastructure and reliability. Gold Coast Utility Specialists helps protect the nation's transmission and distribution infrastructure and the environment. Soaring Eagle Technologies is a tech-enabled company applying carbon-friendly UAS (unmanned aerial systems) technology to infrastructure inspections. Hyperion Safety Environmental Solutions (HSE) provides health, safety, and environmental services to energy companies and utilities.

Craig Taylor, CEO of Iapetus, stated, "We're flattered to top the list of finalists for Houston Inno's Fire Awards and be considered among these dynamic Houston companies 'pushing the bar to new heights in the Bayou City'. Our customers rely on Iapetus employees who are innovating and are making a difference on the most critical issues of our times. We're affecting everything from energy security to sustainability to infrastructure reliability, and we do so as a cohesive group of diverse perspectives working toward common goals. Our companies are working closely with utilities on strategies to help prevent risks, plan vegetation management, keep the lights on and employees safe. We're also helping commercial and industrial clients procure energy efficiently and sustainably, while providing international energy trade brokerage services in this intense demand landscape.

Alex Danielides, Iapetus Head of Business Development, added, "We're also investing in innovation, and as a result, acquired two drone inspection companies and launched a national firm that's helping secure the integrity of critical infrastructure like bridges, buildings and sensitive sites, in a cleaner and safer way. We're helping secure Houston's role as a leader in the energy transition while still supporting traditional forms of energy. It's tremendously humbling to be listed among these fellow Houston changemakers and for our team's work to be highlighted. There's a deep sense of pride and satisfaction in the work we do and how we do it. We're very privileged to have a chance to contribute to the Houston economy."

The Fire Awards honorees share a drive to make everything better. Iapetus and other winners were honored at a virtual event on March 10, 2021. Among the four finalists in the category, Iapetus was honored as the "Inno Blazer," a company that has demonstrated phenomenal growth and innovation.

About Iapetus Holdings

Iapetus Holdings is a privately held, minority and veteran-owned portfolio of energy and utility services businesses and alternative investments. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Iapetus brings an entrepreneurial, forward-thinking approach and a deep bench of experienced individuals with diverse backgrounds in finance, energy, safety, risk management, communications, human resources, and various other spectrums. The Iapetus suite is a multimillion-dollar portfolio with offices throughout the U.S., efficiently structured to deliver optimum results for clients. The operating companies include Atlas Retail Energy, Atlas Commodities, Atlas Field Services, Soaring Eagle Technologies, Gold Coast Utility Specialists, and Hyperion Safety Environmental Solutions. Iapetus is the proud sponsor of a 501c3 non-profit, Atlas Scholars. Iapetus was recognized among the 2021 Houston Business Journal Diversity in Business Award honorees as well as the Top 50 Multicultural Leaders and Top Financial Leaders by the National Diversity & Leadership Conference. Iapetus won the 2021 Company and Organization Platinum as well as the Entrepreneur category Titan Business Awards. Iapetus Holdings tops the 2022 Houston Business Journal list largest veteran-owned companies ranked by revenue.

For more information, visit iapetusllc.com.

Contact: S. Lechin 832-993-6794

media@iapetusllc.com

#HoustonBusinesses #ESG #DEI #VeteranEntrepreneur #HBJ #HoustonInnovators

Iapetus Holdings LLC logo (PRNewsfoto/Iapetus Holdings) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Iapetus Holdings