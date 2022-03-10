SVA Software, Inc. Partners with Kubermatic to Deliver Kubernetes Cloud Automation to North America

HAMBURG, Germany and HACKENSACK, N.J., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVA Software, Inc., a leading IT infrastructure services provider, and Kubermatic, a leading provider of Kubernetes automation solutions, are announcing a strategic partnership. In collaboration with SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH, German software company Kubermatic partners with SVA Software, Inc., to bring its Kubernetes management portfolio to the North American market.

The existing relationship between Kubermatic and SVA GmbH is now expanded to enable Kubermatic to enter the US market and to expand the SVA Software portfolio into the Kubernetes and cloud infrastructure management market.

"We are excited to partner with Kubermatic as this is a logical extension of the existing partnership between our parent company and Kubermatic." says Anne-Kathrin Böckle, COO of SVA Software, Inc. "We believe that Kubermatic is a perfect fit for our North American portfolio, expanding our data center competencies beyond onsite infrastructures in order to support our customers requesting flexible and scalable cloud-ready-Kubernetes solutions."

The addition of Kubernetes management/automation solutions to the SVA portfolio consists primarily of two open-source products:

The Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform (KKP) is a complete solution to address the operational challenges of managing Kubernetes at scale while enabling DevOps teams with a self-service developer and operations portal.

Kubermatic KubeOne is an easy-to-use, self-service Kubernetes cluster management tool that automates the entire lifecycle of single Kubernetes clusters on any chosen cloud, on-prem or edge environment.

"I am very happy to join forces with SVA Software, Inc." says Julian Hansert, Co-Founder at Kubermatic GmbH, "From our successful collaboration with SVA GmbH in Central Europe, we can tell that the number of companies struggling with operating today's highly complex infrastructure is on the rise. For this reason, I am very happy to expand our footprint in North America and jointly help organizations achieve power through automation by leveraging our infrastructure-agnostic Kubernetes solutions."

About Kubermatic

Kubermatic empowers organizations worldwide to automate all aspects of their Kubernetes and cloud native operations across multi-cloud, edge and on-prem data centers. Kubermatic develops enterprise-grade software solutions and provides professional services to safely navigate and accelerate the cloud native transformation. The company was founded in 2016 by Sebastian Scheele and Julian Hansert and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. www.kubermatic.com

About SVA Software, Inc.

SVA Software, Inc. is a 100% subsidiary of SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH, a German company. SVA Software, Inc. was founded in 2016 in Hackensack, New Jersey selling SVA GmbH developed solutions combined with value added services with a revenue of more than $1.3 Billion (2021) servicing over 3,000 customers worldwide. SVA GmbH combined with SVA Software, Inc. employs over 2,200 employees at 26 branch offices throughout Germany and North America. www.svasoftware.com

View original content:

SOURCE SVA Software, Inc.