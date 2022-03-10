Pennsylvania Adult and Teen Challenge Welcomes Renowned Pastor Bryan Koch to Ministry Team

READING, Pa., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After serving as the Lead Pastor at GT Church in Reading, PA for over 33 years, PAATC is honored to announce Bryan's recent appointment as Vice President of Development. Drawing on his incredible life experiences, Bryan will apply his authentic, open style of communication that allows him to be transparent and real with people as he shares about the work at Pennsylvania Adult and Teen Challenge and his unwavering faith that has taught him that "if God brings you to it, He will bring you through it."

Prior to being called into ministry, Bryan was a professional baseball player with the Chicago White Sox organization. However, his baseball career was ended abruptly when he sustained an injury from a 90 mile an hour fast ball that blinded him in his left eye. In the summer of 2015, Bryan experienced something that would change his life forever when he and his wife, Lynn, were hit by a drunk driver while riding their motorcycle. That accident caused him to lose his wife of 28 years and his left leg.

Bryan chose to serve at PAATC because of God's calling on his life and because his life and family have personally been impacted by the devastating effects of drugs and alcohol. Bryan said, "At PAATC I get to not only be a part of how God is rescuing those trapped in addiction, but to also challenge others through ministry in local churches to help those in need as I have opportunity to share my story of God's strength and grace."

Bryan is looking forward to seeing more lives transformed throughout the ministry and community. He is also looking forward to being a part of a team and organization as God calls more friends, churches, and families to serve those caught in the grip of addiction.

"I'm excited to see God continue to use PAATC to bring hope, wholeness, and restoration to those in need."

Pennsylvania Adult & Teen Challenge offers faith-based, comprehensive treatment programs to men and women. Highly regarded residential programs are offered at three locations throughout PA including Philadelphia, Western PA, and Berks County, PA. Through the Naaman Center, outpatient help is provided at seven sites throughout Dauphin and Lancaster Counties.

For more information or to schedule Bryan to speak at your Church or event, please contact us at 484-256-3899 or email Bryan at bkoch@paatc.org. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, reach out to us at 844-888-8085.

