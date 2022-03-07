ZOOMD TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCED PRELIMINARY 4Q2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS HIGHIGHTED BY 181% YOY REVENUE GROWTH

VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) (https://www.zoomd.com) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing tech (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, today provided preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Record results for 4Q2021 and FY2021 which leads to $8.3M adjusted EBITDA increase YOY, these record results were driven by the continued material increase in marketing budgets allocated to Zoomd, most notably from the fintech, gaming and ecommerce sectors.

Management Commentary

"We are proud to have achieved another record quarterly revenues and adjusted EBITDA in 4Q21, being the fifth consecutive quarter of growth in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA" said Ofer Eitan, Zoomd's CEO, adding "the continued increase in our revenues is a testament to the strong ROI that our customers are witnessing from our technology and services. We enable greater time saving, results and efficiency with real-time control, which allows our partners to grow greatly and immediately by demand with limited additional resources."

Mr. Eitan concluded by noting that "Our team's focus on diversifying our client base by securing new customers, in sectors such as Ecommerce, iGaming, Gaming and Fintech, show fruitful results. Further, our growth initiatives to expand into new geographies, such as Latin America and Asia; as well as attracting large Fortune 500-type company customers, are all contributing to growth."

This press release refers to "Adjusted EBITDA" which is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. The Company's presentation of this preliminary financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. This preliminary financial measure is intended to provide additional information to investors concerning the Company's estimated results. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted for share-based payments, and is a measure of a company's operating performance. Essentially, it's a way to evaluate a company's performance without having to factor in financing decisions, accounting decisions or tax environments. The following table (all in $US thousands) shows the Company's Non-IFRS measure (Adjusted EBITDA) reconciled to operating profit for the indicated periods:



Q4 Full Year in $US thousands 2020 2021 2020 2021

ACTUAL ESTIMATED ACTUAL ESTIMATED









Operating profit (loss) (806) 2,002 (5,248) 2,946 Adjustments







Depreciation and amortization 627 681 2,472 2,643 Cost of share-based payments 35 19 175 142 Total adjustments







Adjusted EBITDA (144) 2,702 (2,601) 5,731













