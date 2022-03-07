Winston Expands Dallas M&A Team With Addition of Don McDermett

DALLAS, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced today the addition of Don McDermett as a partner in the Dallas office and as a member of the Corporate practice.

Don focuses his practice on a wide variety of corporate, securities, and transactional matters. He has held leadership positions in various merger and acquisition transactions across multiple industries and geographies, with particular focus on transactions in the technology and telecommunications sectors.

He provides strategic counsel on negotiated mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and joint ventures, tax-free spinoffs, corporate reorganizations, and recapitalizations. Don represents both issuers and investment banking firms in IPOs (including SPACs) and other registered securities offerings, private placements, PIPEs, venture capital and private equity financings, and exchange offers.

In addition, Don counsels both public and private companies regarding corporate governance matters (including representation of boards, audit committees, and special committees), securities law compliance and disclosure matters, executive compensation matters, and activist investor and ESG matters, including proxy contests and implementation of "poison pill" and other defensive measures.

Committed to diversity, Don has supported and worked with state and national LGBTQ+ organizations, including Lambda Legal of Texas and the Human Rights Campaign.

"I am thrilled to be joining Winston as transactional activity in Texas continues to increase across a broad range of industries, particularly technology, telecommunications, and energy," said Don. "I've long known and respected Winston's team for the complexity of their work, and I look forward to an active collaboration that enhances client service. Additionally, I admire Winston's commitment to diversity at all levels, and I am eager to assist the firm in its efforts to attract tomorrow's legal talent from all walks of life."

The knowledge and experience Don brings to legal practice is informed by his earlier tenure as senior vice president, general counsel, and secretary of Sterling Software, Inc., a NYSE-listed enterprise software company with global operations and annual revenues just under $1 billion. With experience both inside a major corporation and as lead outside counsel to substantial businesses, he applies focused perspective and insight to complex corporate and transactional projects.

"Don is highly respected around Dallas and throughout Texas as a top-notch M&A partner in the tech industry," said Bryan Goolsby, Dallas managing partner. "As spin-offs, SPACs and other complex transactions continue to drive the movement of capital in technology and energy, Winston is fortunate to bring on a partner of Don's caliber as we continue to grow our Texas presence."

"We are gaining a champion of diversity and a powerful transactional partner with a commanding knowledge of the technology sector," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "Don will be a significant addition to our growing team in Dallas, allowing us to expand our M&A and capital markets practices while broadening our ability to respond to client needs."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices located throughout North America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

