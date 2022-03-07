VIAVI Adds 400G Performance to OneAdvisor 800 Family of Field Testers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today introduced a 400G module for the OneAdvisor 800, providing advanced 400G transport test and maintenance functionality for business service and network core technicians working in the field. Combining its transmission protocol and fiber network modularity, the OneAdvisor 800 offers unprecedented testing performance for technicians who must carry their gear into the field. The OneAdvisor 800 is on display this week at OFC in San Diego, March 8-10, VIAVI Booth #3727.

Viavi Logo (PRNewswire)

Building on its roots in wireless testing, the OneAdvisor 800 consolidates key transport test capabilities with easy-to-use test process and reporting automation. OneAdvisor 800 equips service providers, equipment manufacturers, and system integrators to meet the work-speed and test coverage requirements for network buildouts and maintenance. Accurate, fast, with long battery life and excellent heat dissipation, OneAdvisor 800 is engineered with field technicians in mind.

"Service providers worldwide are seeking ways to equip their field teams with test solutions that enable a reliable test and troubleshooting process, while also seeing a quicker return on investment. The OneAdvisor 800 provides this in a way no other tester does with functionality that serves broad network demands, including 400G," said Kevin Oliver, Vice President and General Manager, Converged Instruments and Virtual Test, VIAVI. "With the ability to carry all they need into the field, technicians reach a new level of skill and efficiency, even with minimal or no training."

When combining OneAdvisor 800 capabilities, technicians in the field can test transport (400G, ZR/ZR+/coherent) and fiber (OTDR, optical spectrum analysis, bi-directional fiber certification) environments. In addition, OneAdvisor 800 allows wireless work groups to seamlessly add wireless test capabilities (LTE, 5G, C-RAN, O-RAN) as their needs evolve in the future. The platform leverages VIAVI Test Process Automation (TPA), helping teams deliver expert-level test performance on the first try, every time. Also available is FiberComplete PROTM, a suite of fiber test and certification capabilities which enable field technicians to rapidly, reliably and cost-effectively certify and troubleshoot any fiber link.

With the addition of the 400G field test capabilities for OneAdvisor 800, VIAVI offers the industry's broadest set of test solutions for 400G and beyond, including solutions for development and system verification (ONT 800G), coherent optical communications testing (MAP 300), and the field (including OneAdvisor 1000).

