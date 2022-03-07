Texas Lottery 'Drives' Scratch Ticket Portfolio Growth With Chevrolet® Silverado® Launch

WINNIPEG, MB, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") congratulates the Texas Lottery on the launch of its new $5 Texas Edition Bucks & Trucks scratch ticket featuring the popular Chevrolet® Silverado® brand. Launched on March 7, 2022, the ticket includes an exciting promotional second-chance drawing that will see four lucky players drive home a Chevrolet Silverado® truck. Pollard Banknote worked closely with the Texas Lottery and the licensor to develop the scratch ticket and merchandise package specifically designed for the Texas market.

Texas Lottery's Chevrolet® Silverado® ticket (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited) (PRNewswire)

The Texas Edition Bucks & Trucks ticket features the 'Texas Edition' logo and an eye-catching red truck front and center. The game has multiple ways to win, with non-winning tickets 'revving' up the chance to win one of over 1,600 Silverado® merchandise prize packs and the exciting top prize of one of four Chevrolet Silverado® trucks through entry into the Texas Lottery's Chevrolet Silverado® Promotional Second-Chance Drawing.

The second-chance drawing prize of a Chevrolet Silverado® Texas Edition vehicle includes a custom package and unique badging to the exterior, adding even more Texas pride to the pickup. Each merchandise prize packs includes a Chevrolet Silverado® branded metal cooler, car wash kit, baseball hat, tumbler, sunglasses, neon clock, and fender cover.

To 'drive' player awareness of the game, the Texas Lottery's multifaceted promotional campaign includes digital ads and a social media contest, as well as a variety of point-of-sale displays to raise the ticket's visibility at retail.

"We are always looking for ways to provide players with new and exciting games and Texas Edition Bucks & Trucks, which leverages the popularity of the Chevrolet Silverado®, delivers on all aspects," said Gary Grief, Executive Director of the Texas Lottery. "Given the excitement that we have previously seen when debuting scratch tickets featuring engaging promotional second-chance drawings, we think Texas players are going to be thrilled with this new game."

"We are delighted that the Texas Lottery chose to leverage the appeal of the Chevrolet Silverado® brand to produce a Texas-specific scratch ticket and engaging second-chance promotion that will appeal greatly to Texas players," said Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "We are excited to continue working with the Texas Lottery and help strengthen its scratch ticket portfolio with innovative lottery products and programs."

About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $34.3 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $73 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $28.3 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans' Assistance. Since the first veterans'-themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $174 million for programs supporting Texas veterans. The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or at texaslottery.com. PLAY RESPONSIBLY

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world's largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revise whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

Pollard Banknote Limited Logo (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited