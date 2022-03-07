Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Whiting Petroleum Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Oasis.

MILWAUKEE, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Oasis.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/whiting-petroleum-corporation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Whiting Petroleum's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Whiting Petroleum shareholders will receive only 0.5774 shares of Oasis common stock and $6.25 in cash for each share of Whiting Petroleum common stock owned. The merger agreement and various other asset purchase agreements unreasonably limit competing bids for Whiting Petroleum by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if Whiting Petroleum accepts a superior bid. Whiting Petroleum insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Whiting Petroleum's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Whiting Petroleum.

If you own Whiting Petroleum common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/whiting-petroleum-corporation.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country.

