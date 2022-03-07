Persefoni and CGI Team Up to Provide Solutions and Services in the Fight Against the Global Climate Crisis

TEMPE, Ariz., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni, the leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) for enterprises and financial institutions, today announced a Teaming Agreement with leading IT and business consulting services firm CGI. The two companies have teamed up to deliver Persefoni's market-leading climate platform, supported by CGI's local consulting, IT integration, and managed service solutions.

As first-to-market with category creating end-to-end digital calculation capabilities for operational and financed emissions, Persefoni has quickly cemented a leadership position helping asset managers, financial institutions, and global corporations across a wide number of industries calculate their emissions footprint in a manner that is fully auditable and compliant with both Greenhouse Gas Protocol and the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) methodologies.

Persefoni's approach as the market's first "ERP for Carbon Data", is enabling companies to calculate and disclose their global carbon footprint at a fraction of the traditional manual and consulting-based cost, while radically increasing trust and transparency in the outputs. Persefoni's CMAP focuses on the world's gold standards of sustainability frameworks, avoiding proprietary approaches to calculation and data sourcing that create gaps in trust and ultimately disclosure problems due to lack of auditability.

CGI delivers complex, mission-critical transformation programs and services to improve and drive efficiencies across the private and public sectors. CGI leverages its client proximity model to support clients with the right blend of skills and resources throughout selection, contracting, implementation, and operation; these offerings include business consulting, IT integration, infrastructure, and BPM services. CGI brings local market knowledge and sector expertise to help clients design and implement their target business operating model.

"CGI has built a reputation as one of the world's most respected IT and business consulting firms, with recognized expertise providing its customers market-leading solutions. Persefoni is delighted to be working together to introduce our award-winning Climate Management and Accounting Platform to CGI clients and help them as they plan strategies to collect data, manage, disclose, and then execute on their decarbonization journey." – Persefoni CEO and Co-founder, Kentaro Kawamori.

"CGI is deeply committed to leading on climate change action, both as a global organization and in supporting our clients as we all tackle this complex problem. We are very pleased to be building this relationship with Persefoni, whose innovative climate platform is based on data management and transparency – two areas where CGI has significant experience," said Mark Boyajian, Executive Vice-President, Chief Business Engineering Officer and Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) Forum representative, CGI.

About Persefoni

Persefoni, Inc., is the leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP). The company's Software-as-a-Service solutions enable enterprises and financial institutions to meet stakeholder and regulatory climate disclosure requirements with the highest degree of trust, transparency, and ease. As the ERP of Carbon, the Persefoni platform provides users a single source of carbon truth across their organization, enabling them to manage their carbon transactions and inventory with the same rigor and confidence as their financial transactions. Learn more at https://persefoni.com.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 82,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the (TSX: GIB.A) and the (NYSE: GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

