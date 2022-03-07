Mitratech Announces Record Growth and Momentum in 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitratech, a leading provider of legal and compliance software, today announced at Legal Week 2022 that it achieved record organic software bookings growth of more than 30% in 2021, due in part to its market leadership across all categories, co-innovation with clients, and award-winning products.

Mitratech Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mitratech) (PRNewswire)

In 2021, Mitratech acquired GRC solutions Alyne, Continuity, and Integrum, contract lifecycle management (CLM) technology, ContractRoom (EraCLM), global legal marketplace AdvanceLaw, and most recently premier spend analytics addition, Quovant. Mitratech also received a strategic investment from Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board in 2021.

Additionally, Mitratech earned numerous awards and accolades in 2021. Its GRC platform was named a leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix GRC Platforms Analysis and it was named a market leader and innovator in the 2021 Hyperion ELM MarketView Report. Perhaps, most notable of all, Mitratech was named Overall LegalTech Company of the Year by LegalTech Breakthrough, a global independent market intelligence organization.

"Mitratech maintained its world-class retention rate in 2021 as clients continue to value our broad, best-in-class technologies, and we prove out a reputation for partnership, co-innovation, and exemplary client support," said Mike Williams, CEO, Mitratech. "We also experienced record growth and have set the gold standard in our field by driving ROI for our customers and delivering integrated solutions that span the entire legal and risk spectrum. We truly owe our tremendous success in 2021 to our employees, customers, and partners."

To support its strategy moving forward, Mitratech made key leadership changes in 2021. Ashley Estilette was appointed CMO, and Lacy DeBruyn was named SVP of Professional Services and Support.

Mitratech will be at booth #2000 at LegalWeek 2022 and will be leading three informative sessions on Thursday, March 10th.

For more information: https://mitratech.com/resource-hub/webinars/alms-legalweek-2022/

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk & compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening operational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across their organization. That helps them rise to the challenge of serving the evolving needs of the modern, dynamic enterprise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mitratech Holdings Inc