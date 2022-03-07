The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Investors

LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired SunPower Corporation ("SunPower" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPWR) securities between August 3, 2021 and January 20, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). SunPower investors have until April 18, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On January 20, 2022, SunPower announced that it had "identified a cracking issue that developed over time in certain factory-installed connectors." The Company "expects approximately $27 million of supplier-quality related charges in fourth quarter 2021 and approximately $4 million in the first quarter of 2022" to replace the faulty connectors.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.22, or 16.9%, to close at $15.80 per share on January 21, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain connectors used by SunPower suffered from cracking issues; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur costs to remediate the faulty connectors; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, SunPower's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased SunPower securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 18, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.

