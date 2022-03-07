JSI Celebrates International Women's Day with New Podcast Series Featuring Women Leaders in Public Health

BOSTON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Snow, Inc. (JSI) is celebrating International Women's Day with the release of We Lead , a new podcast series that explores the personal and professional stories of women who lead some of JSI's largest global health programs.

JSI We Lead campaign (PRNewswire)

The first episode features Dwan Dixon , chief of party of JSI's USAID-funded Supporting an AIDS-Free Era (SAFE) project in Zambia, who spoke about bringing her entire identity to her leadership. "I'm a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman who's a single mother to four rambunctious, extraordinary human beings. All too often, I, like countless other women of color, especially Black women, are just a statistic, and our stories of perseverance, leadership, and achievement against the odds are rarely told."

The second and third episodes feature Nabeela Ali , JSI's Pakistan country representative, and Yasmin Chandani , CEO of inSupply Health, a JSI affiliate organization specializing in supply chain solutions for East Africa. The first three episodes are available now on jsi.com , Apple Podcasts , Spotify , and Soundcloud.

"JSI's biggest asset is our people—in all their diversity. Celebrating and leveraging their incredible experiences strengthens our global organization and programming. It is exciting to share the remarkable and inspiring stories of these extraordinary women leaders—and we look forward to highlighting more JSI leaders across the world," said Margaret Crotty, JSI CEO.

Today and throughout this Women's History Month, JSI features the stories of the women profiled in We Lead on our Instagram feed and we invite you to follow along.

JSI is a global public health consulting organization dedicated to greater health equity and improving the health of individuals and communities. We bring people together to identify public health problems, find and implement equitable solutions, and measure their effectiveness.

CONTACT:

Andrea Dickson

617.385.3747

Andrea_dickson@jsi.com

John Snow, Inc. Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE John Snow, Inc.