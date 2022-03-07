Epion Health Launches Epion EveryWare

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epion Health, a leader in digital patient engagement solutions and contactless care, today announced the introduction of Epion EveryWare TM. Leveraging Epion's proven patient utilization and agile platform, Epion EveryWare provides a patient-first approach to automating population health management for health care organizations.

Epion EveryWare allows health systems to use automated campaigns and artificial intelligence to manage the unique needs of large patient populations at all points of the care continuum. (PRNewswire)

"As health systems continue to struggle with staff shortages while managing their patient populations, we are excited to bring Epion EveryWare to market," said Matt Racki, CTO of Epion Health. "By combining our high levels of patient engagement and deep EHR integration with automated workflows, we are able to assist health care organizations with their strategic goals of proactively closing gaps in care while lowering costs and enhancing both the patient and provider experiences."

Epion EveryWare allows health systems to use automated campaigns and artificial intelligence to manage the unique needs of large patient populations at all points of the care continuum. The platform aims to provide risk-bearing health systems with a scalable, continuous and patient-first approach to care. Epion EveryWare empowers health care organizations to proactively identify patient needs and guide, engage and communicate with patients along their unique care path.

Using robust, bi-directional EHR integration, Epion EveryWare triggers are based on patient-specific data such as diagnosis codes, discharge dates and appointment dates. Once triggered, patient workflows proactively reach out to qualified patients for completion. Epion's consumer-driven platform uses secure text messages and emails to reach patients on their terms—getting over 72 percent of patients to engage and more than 92 percent to complete all assigned tasks. Examples of workflows include mammogram and colonoscopy reminders, SDoH data collection and pre- and post-op surgery surveys. Epion EveryWare allows provider organizations to grow patient panels while lowering per-capita staff.

About Epion Health, Inc.

Epion Health is a leader in digital patient engagement solutions that empower providers to deliver high-quality care that's convenient, accessible, efficient and profitable. Our secure, HIPAA-compliant platform makes it easy to connect with patients any time, from anywhere, at all points along the care journey. Epion's commitment to innovation and exceptional customer service has made us a top-rated, trusted partner to healthcare organizations across the nation. For more information, visit www.epionhealth.com.

