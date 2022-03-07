Differin® Joins Forces with Expert Digital Voices to Kickstart the Acne Conversation for Its Fifth-Annual Retinoid Education Week Leading Acne Brand Partners with Fat Mascara Podcast, Renowned Dermatologists and Influencers to Continue its Mission of Educating the 50 Million Americans with Acne about Retinoids

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the fifth annual Retinoid Education Week, Differin®, a leading consumer acne brand from Galderma Laboratories, L.P. and maker of Differin Gel, the first FDA-approved, dermatologist-developed prescription-strength over-the-counter acne retinoid, is launching a digital and audio marketing campaign that will culminate in a strategic partnership with Acast Creative and top-ranked podcast Fat Mascara. Officially commencing yesterday, Sunday, March 6, the initiative continues the brand's commitment to addressing the complexity of treating acne and how retinoids can help achieve long-term results. The omni-channel approach will include a virtual consumer event alongside robust social, digital, influencer and in-store activations as well as a special episode of Fat Mascara.

Differin® Gel (Adapalene 0.1%) Acne Treatment (PRNewswire)

Differin Gel's 2016 switch from prescription to over-the-counter was widely recognized as a beauty industry game changer within the acne category. Its powerhouse ingredient, adapalene 0.1%, is an acne-fighting retinoid that treats acne differently by helping clear and prevent future breakouts. To further amplify education around retinoids, Differin is tapping Fat Mascara to host the first "Retinoid Roundtable" virtual panel event on Tuesday, March 8. Fat Mascara founders and beauty editorial veterans, Jennifer Goldstein Sullivan and Jessica Matlin, will give consumers a unique opportunity to learn about the acne-fighting power of retinoids alongside board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Camille Howard-Verovic and real Differin Gel users. You can learn more and register to attend at RetinoidRoundtable.com.

"As a leader in treating adult acne, Differin has helped millions of consumers achieve real results with Differin Gel, but we know that among the 50 million Americans with acne, many are still looking for clear skin solutions," says Lisa Morris, the newly appointed Vice President and General Manager of U.S. Consumer Business at Galderma. "I'm thrilled to join Galderma and witness Differin's steadfast commitment to education and helping consumers achieve clear skin, especially through Retinoid Education Week efforts, which harnesses the influential voices of medical, beauty and acne experts that our consumers turn to in their digital feeds daily."

To further extend Retinoid Education Week's reach, Differin is in its fourth year of association with Walgreens to drive awareness about the power of retinoids and how they, alongside a consistent skincare routine, provide a different way to treat acne. Throughout the week, Walgreens and its team of in-store Beauty Consultants will encourage consumers to learn more about retinoids through educational digital content, in-store touchpoints, and sales promotions.

"Retinoid Education Week provides our Beauty Consultants with a unique opportunity to educate consumers on how to best treat their acne and achieve clear skin," says Lauren Brindley, Group Vice President of Beauty and Personal Care at Walgreens. "At Walgreens, we are committed to providing our customers with access to the most innovative and efficacious beauty and skincare brands, and now more than ever they want to understand the products they're using. We're thrilled to continue our successful relationship with Differin while celebrating Retinoid Education Week."

Unlike other over-the-counter acne treatments, topical retinoids, including Differin Gel, are applied to the whole face and work to clear existing acne breakouts and prevent new acne from forming by regulating skin cell turnover to keep pores from clogging, ultimately restoring skin tone and texture. While some users see a difference in their skin after only two weeks, Differin Gel should be used consistently for 90 days to see significant results that only get better with continued use. In a clinical study, Differin Gel provided up to an 87% reduction in acne lesions after 12 weeks, which will continue to improve with further use.1

"Retinoids have been trusted and recommended to treat acne by dermatologists for more than 20 years," says Dr. Camille Howard-Verovic, Differin Consulting Dermatologist and Board-Certified Dermatologist. "Over-the-counter retinoids like Differin Gel provide accessible, effective treatments for those with acne. However, continued education remains important for optimal results, as we often see a lack of compliance with retinoids. Consistency and patience are key when it comes to incorporating a retinoid into skincare routines."

Differin's full portfolio of products provide solutions to treat the full life cycle of acne and can help target specific concerns, such as treating mild to moderate acne, minimizing pores, improving radiance, smoothing texture, and even improving overall skin clarity. In addition to bringing clinically-proven products to the market, Differin also provides consumers with Clarity Collections – dermatologist-recommended skincare routines – and the Clear 90 app, a one-of-a-kind app where users can track their skincare journey for 90 days with daily image uploads and reminders, and useful tips, tricks and perks along the way.

For all Retinoid Education Week content and access to leading dermatologists for expert advice on retinoids, tune in daily at @DifferinUS on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for a chance to be rewarded with product giveaways. Additional brand content can also be found on the campaign's dedicated page at https://differin.com/learn/retinoid.

About Differin®

Differin®, part of the Galderma portfolio, was the first brand to receive FDA approval to make the power of prescription-strength, acne-fighting retinoids available over-the-counter, marking the newest ingredient in the OTC acne category in more than 30 years. With a commitment to providing effective acne solutions, the Differin portfolio also includes cleansers, treatments, and moisturizers to support overall skin clarity. For more information, please visit www.differin.com.

About Galderma

Galderma is the world's largest independent dermatology company, present in approximately 100 countries. Since our inception in 1981, we have been driven by a complete dedication to dermatology. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of sophisticated brands and services across Aesthetics, Consumer Care and Prescription Medicine. Focused on the needs of consumers and patients, we work in partnership with healthcare professionals to ensure superior outcomes. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our life stories, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com/us.

About Fat Mascara

Hosted by award-winning journalists Jessica Matlin and Jennifer Sullivan, Fat Mascara leads the global beauty conversation with candor, humor, and unparalleled access to the celebrities, experts, and industry insiders who make the beauty world turn. As part of the Acast Creator Network, the pioneering beauty podcast reaches a global audience of beauty obsessives with new episodes every Wednesday and Friday. For more information: www.fatmascara.com.

Acast Creative is Acast's in-house studio that partners with the more than 40,000 shows across Acast's global creator network, and beyond, to tell brilliant brand stories. For more information: www.acast.com.

1Clinical data from Galderma Laboratories, L.P.

Differin logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Differin; Galderma Laboratories