BlueRush Announces IndiVideo Customer Award Winners

TORONTO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSXV: BTV) (OTCQBX: BTVRF), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service ("SaaS") company, has announced its first annual IndiVideo awards. The awards recognize customers that have excelled using the IndiVideo platform to distribute personalized videos to their end users.

The awards are as follows:

Best Use of Personalization 2021 - AFP Habitat Pension Statement IndiVideo *

Best Interactive IndiVideo 2021 - Navy Federal Credit Union Mortgage Match IndiVideo

Highest IndiVideo Conversion Percentage 2021 - Pacific Life Retirement Income IndiVideo

Most Engaging IndiVideo 2021 - Porvenir Pension Statement IndiVideo *

Most videos viewed by customers in 2021 - Planvital Monthly Statement IndiVideo *

Most Impactful IndiVideo 2021 - eMoney Incentive App IndiVideo

*Project sold through BlueRush's partner, Percus in South America

"We want to thank our customers and partners for an amazing year and congratulate all the winners on a successful year of distributing personalized videos. We look forward to continue engaging, exciting, and educating through the use of personalized video," said Nicole Stodola, Customer Success Manager, BlueRush.

Len Smofsky, Chief Experience Officer at BlueRush added, "IndiVideo has a proven track record of boosting customer engagement, conversion and satisfaction in the digital channel. The IndiVideo Awards allow us to celebrate some of our clients' outstanding examples and the success they have achieved."

About BlueRush

BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights. For more information visit: https://www.bluerush.com.

