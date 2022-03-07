Berkshire Biomedical, Developers of COPATM, Featured as a 2022 Top Texas Tech Startup in StartupCity Magazine

DALLAS, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Biomedical Corporation ("Berkshire" or "the Company") is focused on developing its proprietary, hand-held, automated personalized drug dispensing technology to enhance patient wellness. The Company announced today that its lead product, the Computerized Oral Prescription Administration System (COPA™), has been honored as a 2022 Top Texas Tech Startup in the new edition of StartupCity Magazine. The COPA is a novel, oral liquid dispensing system specifically designed to deliver accurate and precise doses of prescription medications only to a biometrically authenticated Intended User, with the goal of enhancing patient wellness by providing remote monitoring with advanced data analytics that are not dependent on patient self-reporting, allowing for improved adherence and informed medical decisions. A link to the full article can be found here.

"Our inclusion as a Top Texas Tech Startup by StartupCity is a testament to the revolutionary cloud-based, physician-enabled COPA device and its potential to make a significantly positive impact on medication adherence, while addressing and helping to assure that a medication is delivered to the right person, in the right amount and at the right time," stated John Timberlake, Chief Executive Officer of Berkshire. "One of the greatest challenges in treating chronic illnesses is that once a medication is dispensed to a patient, there is no ability to accurately know when the patient took the medicine, whether they took the correct dose, or whether the patient was the person who actually ingested that medicine. This creates significant challenges to healthcare providers who are making medical decisions for patients without the accurate knowledge of the patient's medication adherence."

Mr. Timberlake continued, "It is important to note that non-adherence is linked to hospital admissions, worse healthcare outcomes and higher healthcare costs. The initial intended use for COPA will include the delivery of opioids for the treatment of chronic pain and the delivery of methadone in Medication Assisted Therapy for the treatment of opioid use disorder. The Company plans to make its De Novo submission for its COPA device to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this year."

About Berkshire Biomedical Corporation

Berkshire Biomedical Corporation is a privately-held medical device company. Berkshire is developing drug dispensing technologies designed to accurately and precisely deliver oral liquid drugs. This is accomplished by pioneering the use of biometric technologies, combined with cloud-based and physician-enabled remote management systems, to provide accurate personalized medication delivery to only the authenticated Intended User. The Company's lead product under development, the Computerized Oral Prescription Administration (COPA™) System, is a hand-held, automated personalized oral liquid dispensing system designed to deliver controlled and non-controlled liquid oral medications to only the authenticated Intended User upon confirmation of dual biometric identifications (fingerprint and dentition). Three overarching features combine to make the COPA system unique: security, compliance support (advanced data analytics) with remote monitoring and precise oral liquid dispensing. The Company intends to initially seek opportunities to leverage COPA in the delivery and remote management of controlled oral liquid medications for chronic pain and opioid addiction medication assisted therapy, as they have the greatest need for the benefits of COPA's features.

In the future, it will look to expand COPA use in broader drug therapeutic categories, clinical applications, and businesses that manage the commercialization and data analytics provided by electronic devices to improve outcomes and reduce risk.

Additional information about Berkshire Biomedical and the COPA System can be found at www.berkbiomed.com.

