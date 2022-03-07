Aviat Networks to Participate at the 34th Annual Roth Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the leading expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced that Pete Smith, President and CEO and David Gray, CFO will be participating in the 34th Annual Roth Conference being held March 14-15th.

This year's event will consist of 1-on-1 and small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and on-demand presentations by executive management from approximately 400 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Technology & Media, Sustainability, Blockchain/Cryptocurrency, Business Services, Consumer / Health & Wellness, Healthcare, and Oil & Gas / Metals & Mining.

To arrange a 1-on-1 with Aviat Networks please email oneononerequests@roth.com or contact your ROTH sales team contact t ROTH to request.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/ROTH2022Registration

About Roth Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (Roth) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government, and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Investor Contact:

Keith Fanneron

Vice President Global Finance & Investor Relations

Phone: (512) 861-1022

Email: keith.fanneron@aviatnet.com

