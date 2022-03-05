HARRISBURG, Pa., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the attention of Pennsylvania voters turns to reversing the Biden Administration's disastrous policies at home and abroad, the Carla Sands campaign is in a strong position to help the Republicans retake the United States Senate.

U.S. Senate Polling Highlights Strength of Sands Campaign

In the attached memo summarizing the recent F&M U.S. Senate Poll, the Sands Campaign outlines the strong position Carla Sands finds her campaign. The race remains a wide-open race with over 50% of the electorate undecided, according to recent polling.

Sands was the first Senate candidate on television, highlighting her service in the Trump Administration and her strong opposition to the policies of the Biden administration.

Her team of volunteers cultivated during her campaign is hard at work to gain access to the primary ballot.

"I'm greatly encouraged by where the race stands today. The people of Pennsylvania have responded to my America First message and are ready to send me to represent their values in the United States Senate," Ambassador Carla Sands remarked.

ABOUT CARLA SANDS:

A native of Cumberland County, Carla Sands has led a life of accomplishment serving as CEO of the Capital Group, serving on President Donald Trump's Economic Advisory Council and as the United States Ambassador to Denmark. After her service in the Trump Administration, Carla returned to her hometown and launched a campaign to bring her America First ideals to the United States.

