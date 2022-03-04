SHOWTIME® AND THE RITZ-CARLTON TRANSFORM PRESIDENTIAL SUITES TO THE FIRST LADY SUITES AHEAD OF NEW SERIES DEBUT Marriott Bonvoy Members Have the Opportunity to Stay in First Lady Suites in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Hotels

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOWTIME and The Ritz-Carlton, part of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of 30 brands, announced today a first-of-its-kind collaboration, reimagining the iconic concept of presidential suites in celebration of the new SHOWTIME anthology drama series THE FIRST LADY. Beginning in April, select Ritz-Carlton properties will feature presidential suites reimagined as The First Lady Suites, offering members of Marriott's award-winning travel program, Marriott Bonvoy®, as well as the public a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the worlds of the First Ladies portrayed in the series.

Photos: (L-R) Daniel McFadden, Jackson Lee Davis and Murray Close/SHOWTIME (PRNewswire)

The First Lady Suites will evoke the FDR era at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park; the Ford era at The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles; the Obama era at The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago, and the eras of all three at The Ritz-Carlton, Washington, D.C. Each suite will include actual set pieces and props from the production set of THE FIRST LADY such as a bespoke replica of President Franklin Roosevelt's wheelchair, a model building of the Betty Ford Center and a replica of boxing gloves from the Obama era Let's Move! health initiative. In addition, each hotel will display elegant period costumes worn by the actors in the series and offer First Lady-themed beverages and cocktails in its bars and restaurants. The collaboration will culminate with docent-guided tours of the suites for the public, enhanced by complimentary refreshments that reflect First Ladies' favorite culinary delights, including First Lady-inspired versions of the famous Ritz-Carlton cookies.

Overnight stays in the First Lady Suites will be exclusively available to Marriott Bonvoy members through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform. Marriott Bonvoy Moments gives members the chance to use points earned from travel and everyday activities to bid on exclusive VIP access to bucket list experiences. The stays include an opportunity to dine like a First Lady with a private in-suite custom-curated dinner and drinks for two, featuring the First Ladies' favorite recipes.

Later this month, members will also have the opportunity to attend the VIP world premiere of THE FIRST LADY through the Moments platform. The winning bidder will get to watch the premiere from reserved seating in the theater and continue the evening's festivities at an after party.

Bidding opens today on the overnight stays on the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform here. Bidding on the world-premiere Moment will open later this month.

"We are excited to collaborate with The Ritz-Carlton and Marriott Bonvoy to bring to life the world of THE FIRST LADY for hotel guests, Marriott Bonvoy members and the public," said Michael Engleman, CMO, Showtime Networks Inc. "Our longstanding relationship with Marriott International provides guests access to premium SHOWTIME content and this one-of-a-kind experience builds on that tradition to spotlight these remarkable women."

"We are thrilled to work with Showtime to bring these First Lady-inspired suites to life," said Donna McNamara, Vice President and Global Brand Leader for The Ritz-Carlton. "Not only is it an exciting opportunity to pay homage to these extraordinary women, but it offers our guests and Marriott Bonvoy members a truly unique and memorable experience."

Produced by Lionsgate Television, the new SHOWTIME anthology drama series THE FIRST LADY starring Oscar®, Emmy® and Tony winner Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), as former first lady Michelle Obama, Oscar and Emmy nominee Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit) as Betty Ford and Emmy and Screen Actors Guild® winner Gillian Anderson (The Crown) as Eleanor Roosevelt premieres on Sunday, April 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. THE FIRST LADY is a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. In the government's East Wing, many of history's most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America's charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies. The series peels back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women and their families, tracing their journeys to Washington, dipping into their pasts and following them past the White House into their greatest moments.

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Paramount, owns and operates the premium service SHOWTIME®, which features critically acclaimed original series, provocative documentaries, box-office hit films, comedy and music specials and hard-hitting sports. SHOWTIME is available as a stand-alone streaming service across all major streaming devices and Showtime.com, as well as via cable, DBS, telco and streaming video providers. SNI also operates the premium services THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ and FLIX®, as well as on demand versions of all three brands. SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exhibition to subscribers on a pay-per-view basis through SHOWTIME PPV®. For more information, go to www.SHO.com.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. currently operates more than 100 hotels in 34 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.marriott.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.