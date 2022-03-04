THE MASIELLO GROUP WINS TOP 25 AWARD FROM REALOGY LEADS GROUP

BEDFORD, N.H., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group has been named a Top 25 Broker by Realogy Leads Group in recognition of its excellent performance and customer satisfaction. The award will be celebrated at the annual Realogy Advantage Network LEAD 2022 conference, held this year in Florida April 4-6.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group is Northern New England's #1 Real Estate Firm (PRNewswire)

Realogy Leads Group is a dedicated organization within Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, focused on delivering high-quality, high-converting referrals to its affiliated brokers and agents in the Realogy Advantage Network, of which The Masiello Group is a premium member.

This prestigious annual award honors the top 25 companies across the Realogy Advantage Network of more than 500 brokerages nationwide. Award criteria are based on rigorous scoring and success in a variety of performance metrics surrounding customer satisfaction.

"The Masiello Group joins an exclusive group of brokers recognized as leaders in our Network," said Robert Way, Senior Vice President of Realogy Leads Group. "This award celebrates the work, commitment and adaptability from the The Masiello Group team in 2021, which was an especially unique year for the real estate industry."

Christopher Masiello, BHGRE The Masiello Group's Chairman and CEO underscores the importance of this recognition. "We are incredibly proud to receive this award, which is reflective of the high caliber of our agents and their unwavering commitment to providing exemplary service to our customers every day."

About the Realogy Advantage Network



The Realogy Advantage Network helps clients and customers realize their true real estate advantage by recruiting nationwide high-performance network of brokers and agents, recognized for exceptional customer service, from some of the most recognizable names in real estate.

About The Masiello Group



With 36 offices throughout Northern New England, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group is the largest real estate firm north of Boston and is the only company in the region to offer a complete spectrum of home services, including mortgage, title, home warranty, homeowner insurance, and relocation services. The Masiello Group ranks #3 in the BHGRE network worldwide. In 2022, Swanepoel Power 200 recognized Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Masiello as one of the most influential leaders in the residential real estate industry. Visit www.masiello.com.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group named Top 25 in Relocation Services by Realogy Advantage Network (PRNewswire)

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group named Realogy Advantage Network Top 25 in 2022 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Better Homes and Garden Real Estate The Masiello Group