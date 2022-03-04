CARHARTT RE-ENGINEERS FORCE® T-SHIRT TO BEAT A NEW KIND OF HEAT

Tough enough to be the official Grey Shirt for Team Rubicon representing service, commitment, and sacrifice

DEARBORN, Mich., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the global temperature forecast suggesting that 2022 will be one of the Earth's hottest years to date*, Carhartt continues to innovate its iconic styles to be fit for the next frontier – building workwear for hotter days and harder work. Re-engineered to work when air conditioning isn't an option, Carhartt is helping workers stay cool on and off the job with the launch of its new Force® Relaxed Fit Pocket T-Shirt.

Designed to help keep you cool when temps climb, Carhartt's new Force T-shirt now offers:

Zoned mesh panels to keep air flowing

Enhanced stretch to allow for increased movement

Improved seam design for a more comfortable, distraction-free fit

Sun Protection (Min. 25 UPF)

Drop-tail hem for increased coverage

Pen Stall for added functionality

Multiple color options

Men's and women's sizes ranging from XS-XXL

In addition to the latest technological enhancements, the Force T-shirt still offers many of the same great features Carhartt fans have come to love – including a relaxed fit, FastDry® technology for all day comfort and Stain Breaker® technology to release stains.

"We know long, hot summer days can be tough for hardworking people so we revamped our iconic Force work shirt to withstand whatever the day may bring," said Alex Guerrero, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Global Product for Carhartt. "When the temperatures break record highs, our Carhartt Force T-shirt barely breaks a sweat, keeping folks who work in extreme temps cool, dry and comfortable."

To ensure the new Force Relaxed Fit Pocket T-Shirt was tough enough to handle rising temperatures, Carhartt turned to its friends at veteran-led disaster response organization, Team Rubicon, who've spent the last several months testing the shirt in the heat of real-world emergencies around the world.

As the official Grey Shirt of Team Rubicon, more than 30,000 Force Relaxed Fit Pocket T-Shirts have been sent to their veteran, first responder and civilian volunteers who work to provide immediate relief to those impacted by disasters and humanitarian crises.

"Team Rubicon depends on the Carhartt Force Grey Shirt to stand up to even the toughest operations, from hurricanes to tornadoes to just about everything mother nature throws at us," said Chris R., Team Rubicon volunteer from Fort Worth, Texas. "These shirts are as tough as the volunteers that wear them."

To learn more about the new Force line, visit Carhartt.com.

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 5,400 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com and follow @carhartt on social media.

* Source: Met Office

