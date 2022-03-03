Endo Launches New Living Our Values Program to Recognize Outstanding Team Members

DUBLIN, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today honored select team members from across the world who exemplify Endo's Values as part of its inaugural Living Our Values Award program.

Living our Values Award (PRNewswire)

"At Endo, we are motivated by a strong sense of purpose. We believe our Values – Collaboration, Innovation, Integrity & Quality, Drive and Empathy – are more than words on a page, and that how we work is as important as what we achieve," said Blaise Coleman, President and CEO of Endo. "I'm extremely proud to introduce the Living Our Values Award and look forward to recognizing, rewarding and celebrating those who inspire us by their example and help us deliver on our vision to help those we serve live their best life."

The first Living Our Values Award program provided winners with a monetary award as well as a celebration during which their contributions were honored by the Company's Senior Executive Leadership Team. Each recipient also received a special commemorative trophy to mark their accomplishment, and their names will be included in a permanent Living Our Values display at the Company's corporate office as well as on the corporate website.

Winners were nominated by their peers, managers and business leaders and were selected for demonstrating excellence in living Endo's Values, Mission and Vision every day, as well as making a significant impact on advancing the Company's strategic priorities.

About Endo

Endo (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from passionate team members around the globe collaborating to bring the best treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

