Werner Ladder Sponsors American Ladder Institute and National Ladder Safety Month Initiatives For Sixth Year The annual event brings awareness and highlights the importance of ladder safety on the worksite; Continued education provides training resources to decrease ladder-related injuries

ITASCA, Ill., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner, the world leader in ladders and the manufacturer of climbing products and fall protection equipment, is celebrating six years of sponsoring National Ladder Safety Month, which takes place every March. This annual event is dedicated to promoting the safe use of ladders at home and on the jobsite through training, resources, and ongoing education.

Ladder safety affects everyone, and unfortunately, ladder-related injuries and fatalities are far too common. Last year, fall protection ranked first on OSHA's Top 10 most frequently cited violations, while ladders ranked third. According to the American Ladder Institute (ALI), more than 700 ladder-related injuries happen daily. Werner is committed to creating comprehensive training and resources that can help prevent ladder-related accidents and build safer work and home environments.

"Werner is passionate about ladder and fall protection safety and constantly works to deliver innovative products, training resources, and hands-on education that keep our end-users safe and productive," said Mike Melton, Director of Product Management at WernerCo. "We are pleased to again partner with the American Ladder Institute through our sponsorship and hosting educational webinars. Throughout the month of March, Werner product and safety managers will be leading several webinars designed to help professionals and homeowners better understand proper ladder safety and usage from the start."

Every Tuesday throughout the month beginning March 8th, Werner has partnered with the American Ladder Institute to present a Ladder Safety Webinar Series focused on key topics to include:

March 8 at 1:00 pm CST/2:00 pm EST: Choosing The Right Ladder with Mike Melton, Director of Product Management, WernerCo – This webinar will cover the essential considerations to make when choosing the right ladder such as environment, height, and duty rating.

March 15 at 1:00 pm CST/2:00 pm EST: Safety Before the First Step (Inspection and Set-Up) with Sev Danyalian and Milt DeAsis, Jobsite Safety & Security Managers, WernerCo – This webinar will address the critical steps to take before stepping on a ladder, including how to read essential ladder labels and markings, the proper way to inspect your ladder before use, and how to set up your ladder.

March 22 at 1:00 pm CST/2:00 pm EST: Safety While Climbing with Angel Jimenez, Jobsite Safety & Security Manager, and Chad Lingerfelt, National Safety Training Manager, WernerCo – This webinar will tackle the three points of contact rule, how to carry tools while climbing, and factors that contribute to falls.

March 29 at 1:00 pm CST/2:00 pm EST: Safety at the Top with Diana Arshin, Senior Product Manager, WernerCo – This webinar will cover the three points of contact rule, ways to use product storage and supplies while on the ladder, factors that contribute to falls, and more.

In addition to the webinars, Werner invites professionals and homeowners to participate in Ladder Safety Month by taking a free online training course, sharing ladder safety tips through social media, or signing up for a free Safety Training or Product Demo.

Werner understands what trade professionals and homeowners need when working at height and is committed to ensuring ladders are designed with safety and productivity in mind. Some notable new products include the new LEANSAFE® X5, a five-in-one multi-purpose ladder that delivers exceptional stability, durability, and flexibility for the user, as well as the Werner Extension Ladder WalkThru™. This ladder accessory allows users to make an ergonomic transition area from extension ladder to roof. Following the debut of Werner's GlideSafe™ Extension Ladder, which uses an innovative and rugged system that makes it up to 50% easier to raise and lower the ladder, the new WalkThru™ accessory builds on the brand's legendary legacy of safety and ease of use for customers.

Werner's Ladder Safety Training Resources, include a Core Ladder training, a suite of Ladder Safety Classes that offer certification, additional eLearning classes and a guide for download, can all be accessed at www.wernerco.com/us/support/training.

For more information about Ladder Safety month, please visit https://www.laddersafetymonth.com/About/National-Ladder-Safety-Month.

ABOUT WERNER

Werner, a WernerCo brand, is the world leader in ladders and has a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders, attic ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, stepstools, accessories and fall protection equipment including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, WernerCo provides a full line of climbing equipment that's engineered to give you maximum safety, durability and productivity at every height. All WernerCo products meet or exceed applicable international safety standards. For more information, visit www.wernerladder.com.

ABOUT WERNERCO

WernerCo is a privately owned, fully-integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services they deliver. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit www.wernerworldwide.com.

ABOUT AMERICAN LADDER INSTITUTE

Founded in 1947, the American Ladder Institute (ALI) is a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to promoting safe ladder use through ladder safety resources, bilingual safety training and the development of ladder safety standards. ALI also represents the common business interests of its members who are comprised of the leading ladder and ladder component manufacturers in the United States and Canada.

