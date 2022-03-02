Storm Guard Planting Trees One Roof at a Time

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm Guard – an innovative and community-driven roofing and construction franchise brand – has renewed its partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF) to plant native trees across the United States. In 2021, the NFF planted over 17,000 trees due to this partnership.

"Storm Guard is always looking for ways to make our green footprint," said Shane Lynch, President of Storm Guard. "It's important to our entire team to remember to give back to the Earth for all of the materials that it has provided for us. Without it, we couldn't do our job. We plan to make sure that we leave this Earth just as beautiful as we found it."

For every roof Storm Guard installs, the NFF plants five trees. These trees get planted in National Forests in the greatest need of reforestation. This year, Storm Guard plans to continue their partnership and plant as many trees as they possibly can.

"We are thrilled to work together with Storm Guard again this year," said Mindy Crowell, the NFF's Reforestation Partnerships Director. "The NFF's 50 Million for Our Forests tree planting campaign addresses the most urgent need of reforestation on National Forests across the country. Thanks to corporate partners like Storm Guard, we are able to protect wildlife, improve forest ecosystems' natural functioning, preserve drinking water supply, and ensure these amazing public lands offer diverse opportunities for recreation and wellness for all Americans for many generations to come.

In addition to continuing efforts to keep the Earth healthy and thriving, Storm Guard is on a mission to provide exceptional restoration services to households all across the country by creating franchising opportunities. The ideal Storm Guard franchisee is driven, a good communicator, and takes immense pride in helping their community. The brand's initial franchise fee is $65,000 and the total investment ranges from $185,400-$221,600.

For more information about Storm Guard, go to https://www.stormguardrc.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit https://www.stormguardfranchising.com/.

About Storm Guard

Founded in 2003, Storm Guard saw the demand for a company that specializes in roofing and construction. As a single location in Minnesota, Storm Guard found themselves traveling to help local communities that were devastated by natural disasters. After responding to a hurricane in Florida in 2012, the founders saw the need for their services all over the country and decided to turn it into a franchise. Today, Storm Guard has over 35 franchise locations across 17 different states. They are looking for dedicated and exceptional individuals to help continue their success throughout the nation.

About the National Forest Foundation

The National Forest Foundation works on behalf of the American public to inspire personal and meaningful connections to our National Forests. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the NFF leads forest conservation efforts and promotes responsible recreation. Each year the NFF restores fish and wildlife habitat, facilitates common ground, plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects and disease, and improves recreational opportunities. The NFF believes our National Forests and all they offer are an American treasure and are vital to the health of our communities. Learn more at nationalforests.org.

