Four Renowned Medical Doctors Join Forces to Launch MDbio, Patient-Tested Plant-Based Medicines Targeting Common Ailments

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDbio , The Doctors Brandᵀᴹ committed to providing therapeutic plant-based medicines, today announced its official launch. Founded by four renowned medical doctors in Southern California, with over 80 combined years of patient care, MDbio combines the best of modern science with holistic remedies through medical-grade, patient-tested Full Spectrum Hemp + high-potency botanical products.

MDbio originates with four Board-Certified Medical Doctors whose career-long mission has been to maximize positive patient outcomes and minimize harm. Through the course of their respective practices–which include Urological Oncological Surgery, Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery, Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and Foot and Ankle Surgery–the founding doctors recognized that the pharmaceutical drugs they prescribed could have harmful or addictive impacts on a significant percentage of their patients.

With "alternative remedies" becoming more mainstream in recent years, it became increasingly clear to MDbio's physicians that full-spectrum hemp-derived cannabinoids could form a primary building block for a new approach to targeting common ailments as an alternative or complement to prescription drugs. Paralled by a firm belief in plant-based medicine stemming from the Eastern cultures they grew up in, the doctors realized that the correct combination of full-spectrum hemp extracts and other naturally occurring plant compounds offered a new and exciting therapeutic option that could be used in conjunction with, or in some cases an alternative to, pharmaceuticals.

"As doctors, we have taken an oath to uphold the principles of modern medicine in all its forms, but we believe there are solutions for targeting conditions beyond what is typical in Western science," said Dr. Babak Larian, MD, FACS and co-founder of MDbio. "With MDbio, we leverage what we have learned in clinical settings to bring a comprehensive medical and scientific approach to naturally-derived medicines that have been in use in some fashion for thousands of years."

Under the direction of the founding doctors, MDbio products were formulated by leading chemists, herbalists and botanical experts to naturally restore balance to the body and maximize overall health and wellbeing. For over three years, MDbio continuously experimented with varying amounts of the purest and most potent ingredients to arrive at the optimal ratios. Rigorous observational testing and extensive product research trials were also conducted to identify the best formulations for patient outcomes.

"By developing MDbio through on-going observational research studies, we've created products that are not only backed by data, but also a brand that is uniquely positioned within the industry to continually evaluate and improve its offerings," said Dr. Siamak Tabib, MD and co-founder of MDbio. "We're thrilled to launch with four different products, but this is just the beginning for MDbio and our desire to establish personalized plant-based medicine as the vision for the future."

Featuring different blends of full-spectrum hemp and botanical compounds in easy to take softgels, MDbio products include:

MDsleep™– contains a full-spectrum organic hemp extract rich in natural CBD and CBN with GABA and botanical extracts that work synergistically to help you get a good night's rest.

MDcalm™– combines a CBD-rich full-spectrum organic hemp extract with adaptogens, botanicals and magnesium L-Threonate to calm your body and ease your mind, naturally.

MDrelief™– blends a full-spectrum organic hemp extract with CBD plus CBG, CBC, and a unique combination of botanical ingredients used to soothe discomfort.

MDimmune+™– contains a CBD-rich full-spectrum organic hemp extract blended with immunity-boosting botanicals like black seed oil, quercetin, plus vitamins and zinc to ramp up your defenses.

All MDBio products are now available on mdbiowellness.com and can be purchased in 10, 30 or 60 count quantities for $14.95 - $74.95. To learn more, visit mdbiowellness.com .

About MDbio

Founded by four renowned medical doctors committed to providing therapeutic alternatives to pharmaceutical drugs, MDbio provides medical-grade, patient-tested Full Spectrum Hemp and plant-based medicine products that are unique in the industry for their innovation, quality, and potency. Targeting ailments such as poor sleep, anxiety, pain, and weakened immune systems, MDbio products naturally restore the body's endocannabinoid balance to maximize overall health and wellbeing in patients. Founders of MDbio include: Kiarash Michel, MD ; Babak Larian, MD, FACS ; Siamak Tabib, MD and Kamran Jamshidinia, DPM, FACFAS . To learn more, please visit mdbiowellness.com .

