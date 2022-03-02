Elevar Equity Selects SS&C for Fund Administration

WINDSOR, Conn., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced Elevar Equity, an emerging markets-focused venture capital firm, has appointed SS&C GlobeOp as their fund administrator.

"As an early-stage emerging markets investor, we were looking for a flexible, robust solution to support a distributed team, working on a variety of fund structures across multiple markets and currencies using a dynamic and robust technology platform," said Shobha Venkataraman, Partner at Elevar. "SS&C GlobeOp Private Markets demonstrated in-depth knowledge of investor needs in global private markets. Partnering with them enables us to streamline processes and derive operational efficiencies, allowing us to focus on the strategic growth of our business."

Elevar will use SS&C GlobeOp's private markets fund services to support its funds, including SS&C's investor services technology and performance reporting tools. The Cayman Island-based venture capital firm supports a range of funds domiciled in the Cayman Islands, Canada, Mauritius and India. Elevar fuels the economic resilience and vibrancy of underserved customers and low-income communities by investing early growth capital in entrepreneurs building at the intersection of inclusivity, affordability and massive scale. SS&C's India team will support the business.

"We are excited to support Elevar Equity in their efforts to bring investment capital to rapidly developing emerging markets," said Bhagesh Malde, General Manager, Head of SS&C GlobeOp Private Markets. "As private investment strategies become more complex and investors develop increasingly sophisticated requirements, SS&C has extensive experience supporting managers with complex investment structures in global markets. We look forward to supporting Elevar Equity's mission of impact investing with high-touch client service, cutting-edge technology and efficient fund administration experience."

About Elevar Equity

Elevar Equity has been at the forefront of impact investing since 2006. Led by an entrepreneurial emerging markets team, Elevar seeks to connect the economic resilience and vibrancy of low-income communities with capital markets. To address issues of access and inequity, Elevar invests early growth capital in entrepreneurs and businesses that demonstrate a direct correlation between high impact and returns. The Elevar Method of investing has democratized essential products and services for over 40 million low income households in India and Latin America, and catalyzed billions of dollars of capital into 40+ companies.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

