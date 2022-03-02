Detroit Concours d'Elegance Debuts, Reimagined Event Builds on Concours of America's Four Decade Track Record September 2022 Event Honors Design and Innovation in the Heart of the Motor City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty is excited to debut the inaugural Detroit Concours d'Elegance and its new dates, September 16-18, 2022. Building upon the Concours d'Elegance of America's four decades of excellence, the reimagined event finds its new home at the Detroit Institute of Arts in the heart of the Motor City.

The Detroit Concours d'Elegance is an all-new, weekend-long tribute to the people who designed, built and drove American car culture, and to the vehicles at its heart. Held at venues throughout the city, complimentary and ticketed activities include new vehicle showcases, ride & drive opportunities, exclusive experiences, engaging seminars as well as Saturday's Cars & Community and Sunday's Concours d'Elegance.

"We're incredibly excited about the event's new home in downtown Detroit. Being there puts car lovers right in the middle of the thriving design, music and sporting culture of the Motor City," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "Concours weekends are about championing the fact that all cars are cool and some of them are just jewels that need to be celebrated. This event will honor the tradition of the concours, but also bring in new elements to provide on-ramps for future car lovers and families."

The 2022 Detroit Concours d'Elegance weekend includes exclusive receptions and celebratory dinners hosted in some of downtown Detroit's most energetic venues and public spaces, specifically chosen to showcase the city. The renowned College for Creative Studies facilities will become the stage for deep-dive seminars featuring design legends from the automotive industry and beyond.

Saturday, September 17, will serve as the debut for the city's first Cars & Community. The family-friendly automotive festival features Cars & Caffeine, RADwood and Concours d'Lemons displays as well as a Kids Zone, with activities for enthusiasts of all ages. A portion of every ticket sold supports local charities.

On Sunday, Hagerty will transform the Detroit Institute of Arts grounds into an automotive wonderland. The architecture and location in the heart of the city's cultural center make it the ideal setting for a competition of elegance, where the world's finest automobiles can be observed and celebrated as rolling works of art.

Today's announcement coincides with the reveal of a new Detroit Concours d'Elegance logo, a refreshed website in addition to the innovative schedule of events.

"Detroit is the epicenter of car culture and the new event identity celebrates that," said Tarra Warnes, Hagerty's vice president of creative strategy. "The look and feel is industrial yet sophisticated to reflect the energy of automotive design. The new logo is a badge of honor, as proud as the city of Detroit."

Learn more about the Detroit Concours d'Elegance, including new experiences as they're announced, by visiting www.DetroitConcours.com.

Hagerty.com has coverage of the news including an anticipatory sizzle reel while additional images can be found at the Detroit Concours d'Elegance Instagram feed.

About Detroit Concours d'Elegance

The Detroit Concours d'Elegance, September 16-18, 2022, is an all-new, weekend-long tribute to the people who designed, built and drove American car culture, and to the vehicles at its heart. Held at the Detroit Institute of Arts with events throughout the city, complimentary and ticketed activities include new vehicle showcases, ride & drive opportunities, exclusive experiences, engaging seminars as well as Saturday's family-focused Cars & Community and Sunday's Concours d'Elegance.

The Detroit Concours d'Elegance builds on more than four decades of world-class automobiles, fine dining, exceptional hospitality and impactful community giving. Its heritage can be traced to the Meadow Brook and Concours of America events held beginning in 1979.

For more about the Detroit Concours d'Elegance, visit DetroitConcours.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Drivers Foundation, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, Hagerty Marketplace, The Amelia, the Detroit Concours d'Elegance, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille, Motorworks Revival, and more. For more information on Hagerty, please visit www.hagerty.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

