Migration Trends on the East Coast, According to the Domestic Migration Report by National Van Lines

BROADVIEW, Ill., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Van Lines Domestic Migration Report reveals people are not moving to the East Coast of the United States as much as they have in previous years.

According to the Domestic Migration Report, released on Feb. 15, the Northeast showed the slowest population growth between 2010 and 2021—up only 1.8 million from 2010.

The report also shows that two of the three biggest declines in population are along the East Coast of the US. Between Jul. 1, 2020 and Jul. 1, 2021, the population of the District of Columbia declined 2.9%, which was the largest decline in the country. New York state had the second-largest decline in population for that year, with a decline of 1.7% from 2020.



The Domestic Migration Report also includes data on moving intent. Along the East Coast, Delaware, Massachusetts. New York and Maine are among the top 10 states with the most significant increase in individual views from the National Van Lines website from 2019 to 2020. This data indicates that people coming from those states are exploring the possibility of a move.



"Understanding migration patterns benefits our customers and industry partners," Tim Helenthal, Chairman and CEO of National Van Lines said. "It's important to know areas of growth and decline in the United States. We need to get at data early to understand the beginning of trends. When considering a move, customers want to know the areas where the demand for housing, jobs and government services are high."



National Van Lines' 2022 Domestic Migration Report chronicles moving trends in the US during the last ten years. This report offers unique updates each quarter via National Van Lines' proprietary migration intent data.



The report is available here and will be updated again in April 2022.



