<legend role="h2">Tactical investment modernized approach does not rely on the "80% invested at all times rule" that most funds follow, instead TFA Funds attempt to mitigate risk while still capturing upside potential.</legend>

Tactical Fund Advisors Announces Nimble Approach to Help Mitigate Investor Risk in a Declining High Frequency Trading Market <legend role="h2">Tactical investment modernized approach does not rely on the "80% invested at all times rule" that most funds follow, instead TFA Funds attempt to mitigate risk while still capturing upside potential.</legend>

CINCINNATI, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tactical Fund Advisors (TFA), a registered investment advisory firm, managing six tactical mutual funds, today announced that its unique multi-manager approach may be an appropriate addition to investor portfolios in today's declining, high frequency trading market.

Drew Horter, President/CEO Tactical Fund Advisors (PRNewswire)

The company's deep bench of tactical managers from across the country, has created a "Clearinghouse Effect," utilizing multiple managers, allowing TFA to utilize the managers that it believes are most appropriate for various market conditions.

"With our approach to tactical investing, there is no bias," said Drew Horter, TFA President & CEO. "As the manager of our subadvisors, I'm also managing what funds should use the Clearinghouse Effect. We have the flexibility and nimbleness of going to our deep bench of managers, and putting the specific TFA manager in the lineup to address the situation. It's a unique approach that helps to mitigate risk while still capturing upside potential."

With today's Ukrainian situation, rising interest rates and vanishing bull markets in bonds, the TFA approach is timely and we believe should be included in a modern client portfolio. The key to the TFA investment philosophy is flexibility, creating actual diversification by investment strategy, subadvisor managers, and a multiple time frame perspective selected, rather than the perceived diversification that results when a portfolio is composed simply of an allocation to equities and fixed income investments.

When asked how the TFA strategies work to outperform the fund's benchmarks, Horter replied: "Our Clearinghouse approach affords the funds the ability to adjust their allocations to strategists, managers and signal providers without changing the prospectus. The approach stays true to the funds' tactical objectives by keeping a group of strategies working together while allowing adjustments over time."

To find out more, interested financial advisors and investors are invited to visit each company's website: www.horterinvestment.com , www.tfafunds.com, and www.civitasadvisorsolutions.com.

About TFA Fund Advisors

The group of TFA Mutual Funds based in Cincinnati, Ohio is currently comprised of six tactical mutual funds, and manages with multiple models, multiple methodologies, multiple timeframes in a unique multi-manager approach. The Funds share the goal of utilizing tactical portfolio management to deliver consistent, long-term results while maintaining the ability to dynamically adapt to changing stock and bond environments.

Management Risk: The portfolio managers' judgments about the attractiveness, value and potential appreciation of particular stocks or other securities in which the Funds invest or sells short may prove to be incorrect and there is no guarantee that the portfolio managers' judgment will produce the desired results. Additionally, the Adviser's judgments about the potential performance of the sub-advisers it utilizes may also prove incorrect and may not produce the desired results.

Like any investment strategy, a tactical investing approach entails risks, including the risk that client accounts can still lose value and the risk that a defensive position may, at any given point in time, prevent client accounts from appreciating in value.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing is risky. Investors can and do lose money.

Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC, located at 11726 Seven Gables Rd, Symmes Township, Cincinnati, OH 45249, is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC as an investment adviser should not be construed to imply that the SEC has approved or endorsed qualifications or the services Tactical Fund Advisors, LLC offers, or that its personnel possess a particular level of skill, expertise or training. Additional information about Tactical Fund Advisors is available on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. Tactical Fund Advisors does not provide legal or tax advice.

Media Contact:

Mike Dektas,

+15132663590,

mike@creativestorm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Creative Storm