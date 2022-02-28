LG DEBUTS FIRST 2022 LG CINEBEAM PROJECTORS Led by Advanced Ultra Short Throw Model, New Models Are Most Advanced Projectors to Date

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced the debut of its 2022 LG CineBeam 4K laser projector (models HU715Q and HU710P), the company's most advanced projectors to date. The new LG HU715Q Ultra Short Throw (UST) features sophisticated technologies including auto brightness and the ability to create a 100-inch image1 when placed only 21.7 centimeters from the wall, delivering stellar picture quality in a flexible, space-conscious design. The LG HU710P, a notable upgrade to its predecessor, delivers brighter images and deeper blacks courtesy of a wheel-less hybrid laser. The HU710P (SRP $2,499) and HU715Q (SRP $2,999) are available now at LG.com.

The new CineBeam projectors are excellent choices for consumers looking to create their very own private cinemas with immersive, large-scale images that can be projected directly onto the wall or a dedicated screen. Compact and easy to set up, both models are suitable for most indoor spaces and also look great in backyards after the sun has set. Perfect for film buffs looking to add something special to their décor, the LG HU715Q has been thoughtfully designed with a premium fabric cover courtesy of Danish textile company, Kvadrat to harmonize with home furnishings and interiors.

With both units delivering 4K resolution with 3,840 x 2,160 vibrant pixels, the advanced laser technology in the new projectors delivers an impressive 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio and high peak brightness, elevating content by revealing more details in dark and bright scenes. Thanks to keystone correction with 4-, 9- and 15-point warping, the projectors provide easy horizontal and vertical alignment which allows for flexible placement without distortion. The LG HU715Q generates 2,500 ANSI lumens with a laser light source while the LG HU710P delivers 2,000 ANSI lumens of brightness via laser-LED hybrid technology. Both are rated for 20,000 hours of use which translated to a lifespan four times longer than conventional projector lamps.

The new CineBeam projectors feature a number of advanced image-enhancing technologies for the optimal viewing experience:

Brightness Optimizer makes adjustments according to ambient light conditions.

Dynamic Tone Mapping analyzes and fine tunes each frame to support superior HDR performance for stunningly real, incredibly vivid images regardless of the content or light level of the room

Filmmaker Mode displays movies the way their directors intended them to be seen, replicating the exact look and feel of a theatrical release by preserving the original aspect ratio, frame rate and colors.

LG's webOS smart platform offers intuitive controls and navigation with easy access to a wide range of popular streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube and Apple TV. 2

[LG HU715Q only] Built-in quad woofers and 2.2-channel stereo heighten the sense of immersion, addition of surround sound when connected to one or two Bluetooth speakers.3

For more information on LG's laser projectors and the rest of its CineBeam lineup, please visit LG.com.

Specifications:



HU710P HU715Q Price SRP $2,499 SRP $2,999 Availability Immediate Immediate Resolution 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Brightness 2,000 ANSI Lumens 2,500 ANSI Lumens Light Source Hybrid (Laser + LED) Laser Lamp Life 20,000 hours 20,000 hours Brightness Optimizer Iris Mode + Adaptive Contrast Auto Brightness + Adaptive Contrast TruMotion Yes Yes Filmmaker Mode Yes Yes Screen Size 40-300 inches 80-120 inches Throw Distance 100-inch @ 2.9-4.6m 100-inch @ 21.7cm Throw Ratio 1.3 - 2.08 0.22 Zoom x 1.6 Fixed Lens Shift Horizontal ± 24%, Vertical ± 60% - Keystone Correction 4/9/15 Point Warping 4/9/15 Point Warping webOS Yes Yes Apple AirPlay 2 / HomeKit Yes Yes Screen Share Yes Yes Integrated Speakers 5W + 5W Stereo 20W + 20W Stereo Remote Control Yes (Magic Lighting Remote) Yes (Magic Lighting Remote) Inputs HDMI x 3 with eARC / USB 2.0 x 2 HDMI x 3 with eARC / USB 2.0 x 2

1 Measured diagonally.



2 Internet connection and subscription to streaming services required. Supported services may differ by country. Streaming and mirroring content from iOS devices available via Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit. iOS devices require software version 12.3 and above (macOS version 10.14.5 and above for Apple products) and must be on the same Wi-Fi network as LG CineBeam.



3 Compatibility guaranteed with LG Bluetooth speakers only.

