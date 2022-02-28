Darren Plewes Appointed Vice President, Wholesale at Winc

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winc, Inc. ("Winc") (NYSE American: WBEV), one of the fastest-growing beverage companies in the United States, today announced that Darren Plewes will be joining the organization as Vice President, Wholesale.

"We're excited to welcome Darren Plewes as Vice President, Wholesale, to further our growth strategy, strengthen our distributor and key retail account relationships, and double-down on the organic category," says Brian Smith, Co-Founder and President at Winc. "Darren is a proven leader with over 20 years of sales and business development experience in wine & spirits, and will be instrumental in leveraging our core brands to propel Winc's continued wholesale success."

Reporting to the Chief Operating Officer, Plewes will work closely with the executive leadership team to continue Winc's wholesale growth through expanding footprint, driving velocity of core brands like Summer Water and Lost Poet, and leveraging Winc's omni-channel assets across digital marketing, brand innovation, and its distribution networks. Plewes' experience is vast, having served previously at E&J Gallo, Diageo, Constellation Brands, and other major industry players, with a consumer marketing focus utilizing innovative technology to lead business units, product launches, and sales teams.

About Winc

Winc is one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States with a successful national portfolio of brands fueled by an omni-channel distribution network. Winc's unique digital-first marketing strategy and platform, Winc.com, drive e-commerce, deep customer connections, and data analytics, which we leverage across our expanding network of wholesale and retail partners to develop and scale brands, propelling its powerful omni-channel growth strategy.

Winc trades under the ticker symbol "WBEV" on the NYSE American.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements", such as statements regarding Winc's expectations regarding expansion of its organic wine and core brand offerings. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Winc's control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Winc's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 9, 2021. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . Winc undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

